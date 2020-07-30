





Conner Boley had one double, one triple and two home runs to lead GKC-CPAs past Jennings Premium Meats 15-9 in Instructional League play Monday night at New Franklin.

GKC-CPAs opened the game with three runs in the first inning and then sent four runs across in the second, five in the fourth and three in the fifth. Jennings Premium Meats, meanwhile, plated four runs in the third and five again in the sixth.

Crew Wilmsmeyer also had four hits in the game for GKC-CPAs with two singles, one triple and one home run while Griffin Chitwood and Trevin Fairley added four singles each, Hays Wilmsmeyer with three singles, Emma Durbin with two singles, Brayden Ward with one double and Sofia Crowley with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Levi Belstle had four singles while Colten Long added two singles and one double, Ellie Gerding, Jade Forbis and Tristan Riekhoff each with three singles and Thomas Neal, Cayden Long and Ava Perry with two singles apiece.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance defeated Chipley &Company 14-9.

After playing to a 2-2 tie in the first inning, Shelter Insurance came back and plated two runs in the second and three again in the third to lead Chipley & Company 8-2. Meanwhile, after Chipley & Company tacked on two more runs in the bottom half of the third to cut the lead in half, Shelter Insurance came back and outscored Chipley &Company 6-5 over the next three innings for the victory.

Reid Hackman finished the game with three singles and two doubles to lead all hitters in the game for Shelter Insurance. Jayse McCullough, Luke Chitwood and Lukas Cook each had four singles and one double while Audrey Dobson added five singles, Violet Washburn with two singles and Lenny Sue LeCure and Kendall Freese with one single apiece.

For Chipley &Company, Grayson Richerson had two singles, one double and one home run. Dawson Miller added three singles and one double while Hudson Shaw finished the game with four singles, Carter Sanders with one single and two doubles, Harper Davis and Bailey Briggs each with two singles and Hayden Swigert and Aubrey Loerzel each with one single.