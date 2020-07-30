





A-Bow-K’s 12U softball team raised its season record to 5-1 by recording a sweep against Lady River Rats 5-2 and 12-5 in Babe Ruth Softball Sunday night at Rolling Hills park.

In the first game, A-Bow-K and Lady River Rats both scored two runs in the first inning. However, after the two teams put up goose eggs in the second frame, A-Bow-K came back and added three more runs in the third to garner the victory.

Mylie Edwards picked up the win in the circle for A-Bow-K while Brooklynn Morris took the loss for Lady River Rats. Hailey Platt started the game for A-Bow-K and gave up two runs on four walks while striking out three batters in one inning. Edwards then came in and pitched two innings in relief and walked just one batter.

For Lady River Rats, Morris started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings and surrendered four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven batters. Aly Prentzler then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and issued one run on one walk.

A-Bow-K also out-hit Lady River Rats 2-0, with Bella Imhoff and Hailey Platt each collecting one single.

In the nightcap, A-Bow-K led Lady River Rats 2-1 after the first inning but then surrendered one run in each of the second and third innings of play. That turned out to be the last lead in the ballgame for Lady River Rats as A-Bow-K rallied back with five runs in its half of the third and fourth innings of play for the win.

Mabry Caton was the pitcher of record in the game for A-Bow-K while Aly Prentzler took the loss for Lady River Rats, who dropped to 3-5 on the season. Mylie Edwards started the game for A-Bow-K and gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters in two innings. Caton then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

For Lady River Rats, Prentzler pitched 3 2/3 innings and yielded 12 runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out five batters.

A-Bow-K also finished the game with seven hits in the game, with Bella Imhoff going 2-for-2 with a single, home run and one RBI. Hailey Platt added a single, triple and two RBIs while Mylie Edwards had one double and two RBIs, Mabry Caton and Peyton Nolte each each with one single and Isabel Alvizo with one RBI.