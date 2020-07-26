





State Farm (Fayette)Babe Ruth 8Usoftball team defeated Creations by Diana 8-1 Saturday at Lions park.

State Farm (Fayette) never trailed in the game against Creations by Diana and led 2-0 after one and 6-0 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Creations by Diana one run while State Farm (Fayette)plated two in the bottom half of the inning.

Brylee Eubanks went 3-for-3 in the game for State Farm (Fayette)with one single, one double and one triple. Tinley Felton also had three hits with two singles, one triple and one RBI while Brenna Adams added one single, one triple and two RBIs, Adelynn Huttsell with two singles and one RBI and Genavive Kennedy with one single and three RBIs.

For Creations by Diana, Odette Hutchison had one triple and drove in one run while Mikayla Bohlken added one triple.