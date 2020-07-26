





The Lady River Rats 12Usoftball team picked up a sweep against Show-Me State Home Inspections Friday night at Rolling Hills park, winning by the scores of 17-3 and 10-5.

Lady River Rats, 3-3 on the season, wasted little time getting out in front of Show-Me State Home Inspections in Game 1 by plating four runs in the first and 13 in the second. Show-Me State Home Inspections, meanwhile, scored one run in the second and two again in the third.

Brooklynn Morris picked up the win in the circle for Lady River Rats while Brooklyn Brown took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections. Morris pitched all three innings and struck out five batters while giving up three runs on three hits and three walks. Brown, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up 15 runs on three hits and 12 walks while striking out one batter. Jentry Fenton then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and surrendered two runs on two hits and one walk.

Lady River Rats also out-hit Show-Me State Home Inspections 5-3, with Brooklynn Morris going 1-for-2 with one single and two RBIs. Leah Noll, Aly Prentzler, Kandyce Campbell and Monnig each had one single and one RBI while Taylor Olendorff added two RBIs.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, Beth Giroux had one triple while Alycia Felgar and Rebecca Renfrow added one single each.

In the nightcap, Lady River Rats again jumped out on top with one run in the top half of the first.

Except this time, Show-Me State Home Inspections had an answer early on by pushing across one run in the bottom half of the second to tie the game at 1-all. Meanwhile, after a scoreless third inning, Lady River Rats rallied back and exploded for nine runs in the fourth to make it 10-1. Then, in the fifth inning, Show-Me State Home Inspections cut the lead in half with four runs.

Aly Prentzler was the winning pitcher in the game for Lady River Rats while Jentry Fenton took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections. Prentzler pitched all five innings and gave up five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one batter. Fenton, meanwhile, pitched all five innings for Show-Me State Home Inspections and surrendered 10 runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Monnig led the hitting attack in the game for Lady River Rats with two singles and two RBIs. Kandyce Campbell and Addison Barringhaus each had two singles and one RBI while Aly Prentzler and Brooklynn Morris added one single and one RBI each and Aynslie Locke with one single.

For SMSHI, Alycia Felgar had one single and one RBI while Alyssa Brownfield and Jentry Fenton added one single each.