





GKC-CPA’s and Shelter Insurance wasted little time getting out in front in their respective games Thursday night in Little League Softball at New Franklin.

While GKC-CPA’s scored five runs in the first inning to beat Exchange Bank 14-5, Shelter Insurance did one better with six runs in the first to upend Exchange Bank 11-3.

GKC-CPA’s, 5-3 on the season, scored five runs in each of the first-two innings against Exchange Bank and then sent four runs across in the third.

Exchange Bank, meanwhile, plated one run in the first and four again in the third.

Chloe Chitwood picked up the win in the circle for GKC-CPA’s while Lydia Burnett recorded the save. Chitwood pitched the first-two innings and gave up two runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out two batters. Chitwood improved to 1-0 on the season. Burnett, meanwhile, pitched one inning for the save and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Katelynn Neal took the loss for Exchange Bank, 0-7. Neal, 0-2, pitched all three innings and gave up 14 runs on six hits and 14 walks while striking out one batter.

Skylar Greenwood had two singles and one double to lead all hitters for GKC-CPA’s. Addison Forbis finished the game with two singles while Callie Chitwood had one single.

For Exchange Bank, Katelynn Neal had two singles while Kinsley Washburn and Jaida Frye added one single each.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance exploded for six runs in the first and then sent one run across in each of the second and third innings of play and three again in the fifth.

As for Exchange Bank, who dropped to 0-8 on the season, they scored two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Lily Chitwood led the hitting attack in the game for Shelter Insurance with two doubles and one home run. Natalie Curry and Charleigh Collyott each had three singles while Belle Chitwood, Mia Dobson and Kyndal Schnell added two singles each and Hazel Roth with one single.

For Exchange Bank, Eden Oser, Katelynn Neal, Canna Jennings and Kendall Wells each had two singles while Allison Flick and Baylee Bonecutter added one single each.

Missouri Cal Ripken 11-70s State Tourney

July 31-August 2

at Boonville High School

Friday, July 31

Boonville 10s vs. Carthage, 5 p.m.

MABA vs. Boonville 11s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Carthage vs. MABA, 10 a.m.

MABA vs. Boonville 10s, 12:30 p.m.

Boonville 11s vs. Carthage, 2 p.m.

Boonville 11s vs. Boonville 10s, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Game 7-Seed 4 vs. Seed 1, 10 a.m.

Game 8-Seed 3 vs. Seed 2, 12 noon

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2 p.m.