





Shane Chamberlain and Garrison Parkhurst did their part for Imhoff’s Appliance Thursday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

While Chamberlain struck out 12 batters in 4 2/3 innings for the win, Parkhurst went 2-for-3 at the plate and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief to lead Imhoff’s Appliance past Prairie Home 9-3.

As for the second game, New Franklin scored seven runs in the first-three innings to beat Central Realty 7-3.

Although Imhoff’s Appliance wound up winning by six runs, it was Prairie Home with the early lead at 1-0 after 1 1/2 innings of play. However from the second inning to the fifth inning, Imhoff’s Appliance reeled off a total of nine runs with two in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to go up 9-1. Meanwhile, in the top half of the sixth, Prairie Home rallied back with two runs to cut the lead back to six.

As for Chamberlain, the right-handed hurler gave up just one hit and four walks during his time on the mound. Parkhurst then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters.

Jackson Pitts took the loss for Prairie Home by giving up six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings. Peyton Pitts then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and surrendered two runs on two hits while striking out two batters.

Imhoff’s Appliance also finished the game with eight hits, with Tyson White and Gage McKenzie each collecting one single and driving in two runs. Evan Bishop, Peyton Monteer and Max Rapp each had one single and one RBI while Shane Chamberlain added one single.

For Prairie Home, Layne Brandes had the only hit with a single while Blayne Williams and Peyton Pitts added one RBI each.

In the second game, New Franklin wasted little time getting on the score board with five runs in the first and two again in the third to lead Central Realty 7-0.

Central Realty then scored all three of its runs in the bottom half of the fourth to end the scoring.

Keaton Eads picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin while Garrett Hundley took the loss for Central Realty. Eads pitched the first-four innings and struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on four hits and two walks. Tanner Bishop then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two walks while striking out four batters.

For Central Realty, Hundley pitched the first-three innings and gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Cash Valencia then came in and pitched three innings in relief and issued two hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Central Realty 8-4, with Tanner Bishop going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Clayton Wilmsmeyer also had two hits with a single and a double while Jacob Marshall added one double and one RBI, Sawyer Felton with one single and two RBIs and Drake Clark and Ryan Hundley each with one single.

For Central Realty, Rhodes Leonard went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Dakota Williams and Garrett Hundley each had one single while Tucker Lorenz added one RBI.