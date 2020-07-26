





The Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars gave it their all over the weekend in the Cal Ripken 12-year-old (70s) State Tournament in Bonne Terre.

After going 2-0 after Day 1 of the tournament, the Boonville 11 All-Stars lost two tough games by two runs or less to finish the tournament in fifth place with a record of 2-3.

Of course the season is far from over for the Boonville 11 All-Stars, as they return home to participate in the Missouri State Tournament for 11U in Boonville on July 31-August 2. The Boonville 11 All-Stars will also be participating in the Midwest Plains Regional Invitational 12U held in Boonville on August 6-9.

As for the state tournament in Boone Terre, the Boonville 11 All-Stars opened tournament play on Thursday with two straight wins by beating Mineral Area Monsters 13-8 and Sikeston 7-2. Of course it was just the opposite on Friday, as the Boonville 11 All-Stars fell to Carthage in a close game 3-2 and Mineral Area Jays 10-0. Then, in their only game on Saturday, the Boonville 11 All-Stars lost to Mineral Area Birds 4-2.

In the first two games on Thursday, the Boonville 11 All-Stars defeated both Mineral Area Monsters and Sikeston by the scores of 13-8 and 7-2, respectively.

As for the opening game against Mineral Area Monsters, the Boonville 11 All-Stars jumped out on top early with six runs in the first-three innings. But even then Mineral Area Monsters kept the game close by plating three runs in the second, one again in the third and one in the fourth to cut the lead to one at 6-5. Meanwhile, in the fifth inning, Mineral Area Monsters added two more runs to go up 7-6 only to have Boonville rally back with one in the sixth and six again in the seventh to make it 13-7. Then, in the bottom half of the seventh, Mineral Area Monsters plated one another run to cut the lead back to five.

Sam Hage picked up the win in relief for Boonville. Brayden Viertel started the game and pitched the first-four innings, giving up six runs on 11 hits while striking out two batters. Chase Chamberlain then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Then, to finish the game, Hage pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Boonville also out-hit Mineral Area Monsters 17-14, with Sam Hage going 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBIs. Alex Ewings also had three hits with three singles and one RBI while Jackson Shelton added two singles and one RBI, Brayden Viertel and Gabe Romero-Shelton each with two singles, Chase Chamberlain with one triple and three RBIs, Blaine Begemann with one double, Bodie White with one single and one RBI and Reece Townlain and Bryson Welch with one single each.

In the second game against Sikeston 1, the Boonville 11 All-Stars again wasted no time getting out in front by plating four runs in the first, one again in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Sikeston, meanwhile, scored both of its runs in the bottom half of the third.

Sam Hage again picked up the win on the mound for Boonville by giving up just two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter in 2 2/3 innings. Chase Chamberlain, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one hit while striking out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Jackson Shelton pitched 2/3 inning and issued one hit while striking out one batter.

Boonville also finished the game with three hits against Sikeston 1, with Reece Townlain going 3-for-3 with three singles and one RBI. Chase Chamberlain was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs while Sam Hage added one double and one RBI, Gabe Romero-Shelton with one single and one RBI and Bodie White with one single.

In the third game of the tournament, the Boonville 11 All-Stars managed just three hits but still led Carthage 1-0 after 1 1/2 before surrendering one run in the second and one again in the fourth.

The Boonville 11 All-Stars plated another run in the top half of the fifth to tie the game at 2-all. However, in the bottom half of the sixth, Carthage scored the winning run to hand Boonville its first loss in the tournament.

Bodie White took the loss on the mound for Boonville by giving up three runs, one earned, on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters in 5 2/3 innings.

Carthage also out-hit Boonville 5-3.

Dylann Clark had the only extra base hit in the game for the 11 All-Stars, being a double. Blaine Begemann and Jackson Shelton each had one single while Brayden Viertel drove in one run.

In the fourth game against Mineral Area Jays, the Boonville 11 All-Stars couldn’t get anything going offensively.

MABA Jays scored in every inning against Boonville and led 1-0 after one, 5-0 after two, 9-0 after three and 10-0 after four.

MABA Jays also out-hit the Boonville 11s 14-0.

Reece Townlain took the loss on the mound for Boonville. In two innings, Townlain gave up five runs on seven hits. Jackson Shelton then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

In the final game on Saturday, the Boonville 11 All-Stars came out swinging against the Mineral Area Bird by putting up one run in each of the first-two innings. However it was all MABA Birds after that with one in the third and three in the fifth for the win.

Chase Chamberlain took the loss for Boonville in relief. Gabe Romero-Shelton started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Chamberlain then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Brayden Viertel pitched 1/3 inning and surrendered one run on two hits while striking out one.

Chase Chamberlain also led the 11 All-Stars in hitting by going 2-for-2 with one single, one double and one RBI. Samuel Hage also doubled while Alex Ewings and Gabe Romero-Shelton added one single each.