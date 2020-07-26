





The Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars finished second in the Missouri Cal Ripken State Tournament in Carthage over the weekend.

While finishing 3-2 in the tournament, the Boonville 10 All-Stars dropped both games against the eventual champion, Mineral Area, by the scores of 15-0 and 15-5.

The Boonville 10 All-Stars will continue their season in the Missouri State Tournament for 11U in Boonville on July 31-August 2. They will also be participating in the Midwest Plains Regional Invitational 10U held in Boonville on August 13-16.

With only four teams making up the tournament, the Boonville 10 All-Stars opened up play on Friday with a 13-2 win over Sikeston. Then, after beating Carthage in a close game in the first game on Saturday 10-9, the Boonville 10 All-Stars dropped their next game later that night against Mineral Area by a score of 15-0. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Boonville All-Stars again defeated Carthage by a score of 8-1 before falling again to Mineral Area in the championship game 15-5.

In the opening game against Sikeston, the Boonville 10 All-Stars never trailed in the game and plated one run in the third and two again in the fourth to go up 3-0. Then, after Sikeston scored one run in the bottom half of the fourth, Boonville came back with 10 runs in its half of the fifth to go up 13-1. Sikeston later added one run in the bottom half of the inning to end the scoring.

Brennan Alberts picked up the win on the mound for Boonville. Alberts pitched the first-three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Josh Solomon then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

The Boonville 10 All-Stars also out-hit Sikeston 12-3, with Ledgyr Conrow going 2-for-3 with one single, one double and one RBI. Josh Solomon also finished the game with a single and a double while Karson Elbert added two singles and one RBI, Landon Conz with one double and two RBIs, Layne Rapp with one double and one RBI, Jaxson Stonecipher with one single and two RBIs, Recko Calloway with one single and one RBI and Brennan Alberts and Noah Hackman each with one single.

In the second game against Carthage, the Boonville 10 All-Stars trailed 4-0 after one, 5-0 after two and 8-1 after three before rallying back with five in the fourth and three again in the fifth to go up 9-8. Meanwhile, after Carthage tied the game with one run in the top half of the sixth, Boonville came back with the winning run in the bottom half of the inning.

Karson Elbert picked up the win in relief for Boonville. Elbert, who was the fifth of six pitchers in the game for Boonville, pitched 2/3 inning and struck out one batter.

Ledgyr Conrow started the game and pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits while striking out two batters. Jaxson Stonecipher then pitched 1 2/3 innings, followed by Layne Rapp for 1 1/3 innings, Landon Conz one inning, Elbert 2/3 inning and Noah Hackman part of the sixth.

Boonville 10 All-Stars also had its best offensive performance in the win over Carthage with 17 hits.

Elbert also led the hitting attack for Boonville by going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Noah Hackman finished the game with three singles and two RBIs while Bryce Newham added one single, one triple and three RBIs, Landon Conz with one single, one double and two RBIs, Recko Calloway with two singles and one RBI, Josh Solomon with two singles and Jaxson Stonecipher, Ean Wessing and Ledgyr Conrow each with one single.

In the third game against Mineral Area, the Boonville 10 All-Stars couldn’t get anything going offensively and as a result suffered a 15-0 loss in four innings.

MABA led Boonville 7-0 after one, 11-0 after two and 12-0 after three before plating three more runs in the fourth.

In bracket play on Sunday, the Boonville 10 All-Stars led Carthage from start to finish by plating two runs in the first, three again in the second and three in the fourth.

Carthage, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the fourth.

Brennan Alberts picked up the win on the mound for Boonville by giving up just four hits in three innings. Alberts also struck out three batters. Ledgyr Conrow pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

The Boonville 10 All-Stars also had 13 hits in the game, with Bryce Newham going 2-for-2 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Karson Elbert, Noah Hackman and Recko Calloway each had two singles and one RBI while Ean Wessing added two singles and Landon Conz, Josh Solomon and Layne Rapp each with one single.

In the championship game, MABA led Boonville 7-2 after three. However in the top half of the fourth, the 11 All-Stars rallied back with three runs to cut the lead to two at 7-5. Boonville never got any closer as MABA added three runs in the bottom half of the fourth and five again in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Karson Elbert took the loss for Boonville by giving up six runs on five hits and seven walks in two innings. Elbert also struck out three batters.

Layne Rapp had two singles and one RBI while Karson Elbert, Noah Hackman and Landon Conz added two singles each, Bryce Newham with one single and one RBI and Brennan Alberts, Josh Solomon, Ean Wessing, Jaxson Stonecipher and Ledgyr Conrow each with one single.