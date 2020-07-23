





Crew Wilmsmeyer had one single, one triple and one home run, and teammate Griffin Chitwood added two singles and one double to lead GKC-CPA’s past Jennings Premium Meats 7-1 in Instructional League play last Saturday in New Franklin.

GKC-CPA’s opened the game with three runs in each of the first-two innings and then sent one run across in the fourth. Jennings Premium Meats, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the fourth.

Sofia Crowley and Conner Boley each had three hits in the game for GKC-CPA’s while Trevon Fairley and Hays Wilmsmeyer added two singles each and Emma Durbin and Britton Kircher had one single apiece.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Cayden Long had two singles and one triple while Thomas Neal, Ellie Gerding, Levi Belstle and Tristan Riekhoff added two singles each and Braylen Mize and Bentlee Pohle each with one single.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance defeated Chipley &Company 4-2.

Shelter Insurance never trailed in the game against Chipley &Company and scored three runs in the third and one again in the fifth. Chipley &Company, meanwhile, scored both runs in the top half of the fifth.

Luke Chitwood led the hitting attack in the game for Shelter Insurance with one single and two triples. Lukas Cook had three singles while Audrey Dobson and Hays Wilmsmeyer added two singles each with Lenny Sue LcCure and Trevin Fairley with one single apiece.

For Chipley &Company, Carter Sanders had two singles and one double while Grayson Richerson added three singles, Harper Davis with two singles, Dawson Miller with one triple and Hudson Shaw with one single.