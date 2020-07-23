





Shelter Insurance won one and lost one in Little League Girls Softball last Saturday in New Franklin.

While beating Exchange Bank 15-4 in the first game to improve to 6-0 on the season, Shelter Insurance dropped the second game against GKC-CPA’s in a thriller by a score of 5-4.

In the first game against Exchange Bank, Shelter Insurance led 6-2 after one and 11-2 after two. Meanwhile, in the third inning, Shelter Insurance outscored Exchange Bank 4-2.

Lily Chitwood picked up the win in the circle for Shelter Insurance, going 4-0, while Alison Flick took the loss for Exchange Bank, who dropped to 0-6. Chitwood pitched two innings and gave up two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one batter. Belle Chitwood picked up the save for Shelter Insurance, her second of the season, and allowed two runs on one hit and three walks in one inning pitched. Belle Chitwood also struck out two batters.

For Exchange Bank, Flick pitched one inning and allowed six runs on one hit and six walks. Canna Jennings then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued nine runs on 14 walks.

Mia Dobson had the only hit in the game for Shelter Insurance, being a single. For Exchange Bank, Jaida Frye had two singles while Kinsley Washburn added one single.

In the nightcap, Shelter Insurance scored one run in each of the first and third innings to go up 2-0. Then, after GKC-CPA’s plated one run in the bottom half of the fourth, Shelter Insurance came back and held a 2-1 advantage in the fifth to make it 4-2. However, in the sixth inning, GKC-CPA’s rallied back with three runs for the come from behind victory.

Kalynn Stephens, Chloe Chitwood, Skylar Greenwood and Josie Chitwood each had two singles in the game for GKC-CPA’s while Lydia Burnett and Addison Forbis added one single each.

For Shelter Insurance, Lily Chitwood had two singles and one double. Belle Chitwood, Mia Dobson and Charleigh Collyott each had three singles while Lilly Kaullen added two singles each and Kaley Skaggs and Hazel Roth with one single apiece.

Thursday, July 16

Shelter Insurance improved to 5-0 on the season by beating GKC-CPA’s 14-0 in player pitch last Thursday in New Franklin.

Shelter Insurance came out of the gates swinging early by exploding for six runs in the first inning. However, the runs didn’t stop there. While holding GKC-CPA’s scoreless through four innings, Shelter Insurance came back and tacked on three more runs in the second, four again in the third and one in the fourth.

Lily Chitwood picked up the win for Shelter Insurance while Lydia Burnett took the loss for GKC-CPA’s. Chitwood pitched four innings and struck out 11 batters while walking five. Burnett, meanwhile, pitched one inning and surrendered six runs on one hit and five walks. Callie Chitwood pitched three innings in relief and issued eight runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Lily Chitwood also had three singles and one home run in the game for Shelter Insurance. Belle Chitwood finished the game with two singles while Lilly Kaullen, Hazel Roth, Charleigh Collyott and Kyndal Schnell added one single each.

GKC-CPA’s had no hits in the game.

In the second game, GKC-CPA’s defeated Exchange Bank 14-9.

GKC-CPA’s opened the game with three runs in each of the first-two innings and then sent four runs across in the fourth and four again in the fifth. Exchange Bank, meanwhile, plated two runs in the second, one in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play and five again in the sixth.

Kalynn Stephens and Callie Chitwood each had five singles in the game for GKC-CPA’s. Chloe Chitwood finished the game with four singles while Addison Forbis and Mariah Finn added three singles each, Josie Chitwood with one single and one triple, Skylar Greenwood with two singles and Korinna Chitwood with one single.

For Exchange Bank, Canna Jennings had four singles. Eden Oser, Katelynn Neal, Addison Baker, Jaida Frye and Kendall Wells each with three singles and Kinsley Washburn with one single and one triple.