





Rick Ball and Lady River Rats squared off in a doubleheader last Sunday in Babe Ruth 10U softball at Lions park.

After almost three hours of great softball by both teams, Lady River Rats and Rick Ball finished the evening with a split. Lady River Rats won the first game 6-1 while Rick Ball took the second game 1-0.

In Game 1, Lady River Rats scored all six runs in the bottom half of the second while Rick Ball put up one run in the fourth inning.

Kenley Strodtman went 2-for-2 in the game for Lady River Rats with two singles and two RBIs. Brenna Adams had one single and two RBIs while Jayden Korte and Paysen Thies added one single and one RBI each and Whitleigh Hammons each with one single.

For Rick Ball, Aubrey Ritchie had one single and one triple while Brooklyn Alberts added two singles and Addyson Goetze with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Rick Ball scored the game’s only run in the bottom half of the second to manage a split.

Aubrey Ritchie doubled in the game for Rick Ball while Brooklyn Alberts singled and Addyson Goetze drove in one run.

For Lady River Rats, Paysen Thies and Kenley Strodtman each had one single.