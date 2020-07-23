





Monteer Plants &Baskets and Moberly Glory traded games Wednesday night in Babe Ruth 16Usoftball at Lions park.

While Monteer Plants &Baskets won the first game 4-2 behind the hitting of Trinity Paulson, Moberly Glory took the second game by scoring early and often for a 11-6 victory to record the split.

In Game 1, Monteer Plants &Baskets broke a 0-0 tie after two innings by scoring three runs in the third and one again in the fourth to go up 4-0. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the fourth, Moberly Glory plated two runs to cut the lead in half.

Brooke Stone picked up the win in the circle for Monteer Plants &Baskets while Mallory Brown took the loss for Moberly Glory. Stone pitched all five innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Brown, meanwhile, pitched five innings and allowed four runs on eight hits and seven walks while striking out six batters.

Monteer Plants &Baskets also out-hit Moberly Glory 8-3, with Trinity Paulson going 3-for-3 with one single and two doubles. Annabelle Sumner finished the game with two singles while Kylie Russell added one single and two RBIs, Brienna Crider with one single and one RBI, Jolene Sorrells with one single and Olivia Oerly with one RBI.

For Moberly Glory, Julia Sloan and Breanne Morgan each had one single and one RBI while Ayla King added one single.

In the nightcap, Moberly Glory jumped out to stay against Monteer Plants &Baskets while leading 3-1 after one, 4-1 after two and 8-5 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Moberly Glory outscored Monteer Plants &Baskets 3-1.

Mallory Brown was the winning pitcher in the game for Moberly Glory while Annabelle Sumner took the loss for Monteer Plants &Baskets. Brown pitched all four innings and struck out five batters while giving up six runs on six hits and three walks. Sumner, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 11 runs on eight hits and five walks.

Moberly Glory also out-hit Monteer Plants &Baskets 8-6, with Mallory Brown going 2-for-2 with two singles and one RBI. Breanne Morgan finished the game with one double and two RBIs while Maddie Thompson added one double, Camri Weckenburg with one single and three RBIs, Tori Ricketts with one single and one RBI, Ayla King and Julia Sloan each with one single and Addison Schiltz and Lilly Westhues each with one RBI.

For Monteer Plants &Baskets, Trinity Paulson had two singles and one RBI. Paige Shelton finished the game with two singles while Brienna Crider added one triple and three RBIs and Annabelle Sumner with one single and one RBI.