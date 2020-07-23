





Fayette Outlaws 12U softball team picked up a sweep against Lady River Rats last Saturday in Babe Ruth Softball at Rolling Hills park, winning by the scores of 7-5 and 13-10.

In Game 1, Fayette Outlaws scored five runs in the first and one run in each of the third and fifth innings of play. Lady River Rats, meanwhile, put up two runs in each of the first and third innings of play and one again in the fifth.

Payton Kindle picked up the win in the circle for Fayette Outlaws while Brooklynn Morris took the loss for Lady River Rats. Kindle struck out nine batters in five innings for Fayette Outlaws while Morris had 11 strikeouts in five innings for Lady River Rats.

Mia Eckerle tripled in the game for Fayette Outlaws while Grace Poulsen added one single and one RBI and Browyn Eubanks with one single.

For Lady River Rats, Kandyce Campbell had one single and two RBIs while Leah Noll added one single and one RBI and Aly Prentzler with one single.

In the nightcap, Lady River Rats led Fayette Outlaws 10-8 after 1 1/2 innings before surrendering three runs in the bottom half of the second and two again in the third to suffer the loss.

Payton Kindle was the winning pitcher in the game for Fayette Outlaws while Aly Prentzler took the loss for Lady River Rats. Kindle pitched one inning in relief of starter Mia Eckerle and walked one batter while striking out one. Prentzler, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Aynslie Locke and gave up five runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out four batters.

Browyn Eubanks led the hitting attack in the game for Fayette Outlaws with two singles and one RBI. Mia Eckerle doubled and drove in two runs while Grace Poulsen added one double.

For Lady River Rats, Taylor Olendorff had one single and two RBIs while Aly Prentzler added one single and one RBI.

Mad Services edges Citizen’s Community Bank in 6U

Mad Services (HVAC) raised its season record to 2-0 by beating Citizen’s Community Bank 9-5 in Babe Ruth 6USoftball last Tuesday at Lions park.

Mad Services (HVAC) never trailed in the game against CCB and led 5-2 after one and 9-5 after two.

Mad Services (HVAC) also out-hit CCB 14-13, with Rylea Bulen going 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBIs. Baya Scott and Elana Baker each had three singles and one RBI while Tora Shay added two singles and one RBI, Maggie Dwyer and Ava Gusts with one single and one RBI each and Britta Jackson with one single.

For CCB, who dropped to 0-2, Zoey Kraus went 3-for-3 with three singles and one RBI. Harper Hobbs, Danielle Brengarth and Emma Scott each had two singles and one RBI while Emryn Crawford added two singles and Kinzie Waibel and Taylor Turner with one single apiece.