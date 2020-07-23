





Cooper County Baseball Association President Mike Watts announced the all-star rosters for the 2020 postseason.

Although the 8-year-old All-Stars will not have a team this year, Watts said the 9, 10, 11 and 12 All-Stars will participate in tournaments across the state.

The Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars will be participating in the Missouri State Tournament July 23-26 in Scott City. The 9 All-Stars will also be participating in the Midwest Plains Regional Invitational 10U held in Boonville on August 13-16.

Members of the Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars are Keylen Roper, Kade Watring, Chandler Twenter, Race Leonard, Easton Gerding, Bryton Scott, Tallin Kempf, Corbin Jackson, Levi Ray, Brad Bishop, Thomas Schuster and Quincy Hobbs.

Brian Jackson will manage the Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars and will be assisted by Erich Gerding and Tony Watring.

As for the Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars, they will compete in the Missouri State Tournament on July 24-26 in Carthage, the Missouri State Tournament for 11U in Boonville on July 31-August 2 and the Midwest Plains Regional Invitational 10U held in Boonville on August 13-16.

Members of the Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars are Bryce Newham, Noah Hackman, Brennan Alberts, Jaxson Stonecipher, Landon Conz, Recko Calloway, Layne Rapp, Josh Solomon, Karson Elbert, Ean Wessing, Ledgyr Conrow and Gavin Ridgeway.

Donnie Conz will manage the Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars and will be assisted by Charlie Elbert and Chad Stonecipher.

The Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars will be participating in the Missouri State Tournament 12U on July 23-26 in Bonne Terre, the Missouri State Tournament for 11U in Boonville on July 31-August 2 and in the Midwest Plains Regional Invitational 12U in Boonville on August 6-9.

Members of the Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars (70) are Reece Townlain, Alex Ewings, Chase Chamberlain, Sammy Hage, Bodie White, Bryson Welch, Aiden Swanson, Dylann Clark, Blaine Begemann, Jackson Shelton, Brayden Viertel, Gabe Romero-Shelton and Isaac Herman.

Barrett White will manage the Boonville 11-year-old All-Stars and will be assisted by Chad Clark and Trevor Viertel.

As for the Boonville 12-year-old All-Stars, they will compete in the Midwest Plains Regional Invitational 12U in Boonville on August 6-9.

Members of the Boonville 12-year-old All-Stars are Shawn Beach-Reasons, Logan Conz, Graysen Esser, Lane Hackman, Baylor Jackson, Brooks Poulsen, Aden Rapp, Lucas Schuster, Seth Thomas, Kailen Vaca and Darrin Leonard.

Clinton Poulsen will manage the Boonville 12-year-old All-Stars and will be assisted by Donnie Conz and Charlie Elbert.