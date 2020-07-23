





Charles Alexander and Darrin Leonard each had three hits to lead CARSTAR past Huebert Fiberboard 21-5 in Cal Ripken Major Monday night at the high school ballfield.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction defeated Bradley Automotive 21-9 in five innings in Cal Ripken Minor.

CARSTAR, 5-5 on the season, scored at least six runs or more in three out of the four innings to lead Huebert Fiberboard 6-0 after one, 8-2 after two and 14-5 after three. CARSTAR also exploded for seven runs in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Maddex Jackson was the pitcher of record in the game for CARSTAR while Samuel Hage took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 1-9. Jackson pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Charles Alexander then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Hage pitched the first-two innings and gave up eight runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out three batters. Seth Thomas then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and issued 13 runs on seven hits and eight walks while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Brad Norbury pitched 1/3 inning and gave up no runs on no hits and no walks.

CARSTAR also finished the game with 12 hits against Huebert Fiberboard, with Charles Alexander going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Darrin Leonard also had three hits in the game and drove in three runs while Payton Oeth added a single, double and three RBIs, Baylor Jackson and Andrew Jones each with one single and two RBIs and Aiden Schueler and Lexi Massey with one single apiece.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Samuel Hage doubled while Dylan Kosky and Hayden Sandbothe each had one single and two RBIs. Dylan McGuire also singled and drove in one run while Bryson Welch and Brad Norbury added one single each.

In the nightcap, Karson Elbert went 4-for-4 with three singles and six RBIs and also pitched one inning for the win to lead Einspahr Construction to its sixth win of the season in nine games.

Einspahr Construction also led Bradley Automotive from start to finish while plating one run in the first, eight again in the second, four in the fourth and seven in the fifth. Bradley Automotive, meanwhile, scored five runs in the second and two in each f the fourth and fifth innings of play.

As for his one inning on the mound, Elbert walked one batter and struck out one. Tallin Kempf, Kaiden Stover and Landon Conz then came in and closed out the game in relief for Einspahr Construction.

As for the pitching in the game for Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 5-4, Layne Rapp took the loss by giving up nine runs on seven hits and one walk in two innings pitched. Rapp also struck out three batters.

Bradley Automotive used a total of seven pitchers in the game against Einspahr Construction.

Einspahr Construction also out-hit Bradley Automotive 10-5, with Kaiden Stover going 1-for-4 with one triple and one RBI. Landon Conz doubled and drove in two runs while Quincy Hobbs added one double, Xavier Cantrell one single and two RBIs, Tallin Kempf one single and one RBI, Zachary Thiesse one single and Austin Gately with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, Ben Oeth had two singles and one RBI while Easton Gerding added one double, Chandler Twenter and Henry Brownfield each with one single and William Stoneking with one RBI.