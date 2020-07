Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): NC at Kiwoom, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Western at Essendon, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament quarterfinals, 5 a.m., 9 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• World Team Tennis: New York vs. Chicago, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE, noon, Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Watford at West Ham United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• World Team Tennis: San Diego vs. Orlando, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: Iowa IndyCar 250 qualifying (tape), 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Iowa IndyCar 250, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland (tape), 11 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Rugby: Super Rugby (New Zealand): Auckland at Wellington, 2 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Newcastle at Sydney, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Kiwoom at SK, 3:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Parramatta at Manly Warringah, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix practice, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

Friday’s Radio

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)