





Hudson Shaw did his part for Chipley &Company last Sunday in Instructional League play at New Franklin.

While Chipley &Company held on to beat Jennings Premium Meats 20-15, Shaw had almost a perfect game while collecting five hits with one single and four home runs.

Of course the win didn’t come easy for Chipley &Company despite leading at one point by a score of 12-5 after three. However, in the fourth, Jennings Premium Meats rallied back with five runs to cut the lead to two at 12-10. Then, after Chipley &Company plated three more runs in the bottom half of the fourth and five again in the fifth to extend the lead to 20-10, Jennings Premium Meats made it interesting with five runs in the sixth to make it a five run ballgame.

Carter Sanders finished the game with two singles, one double and two triples for Chipley &Company while Graysen Richerson added two singles, two doubles and one triple, Harper Davis with four singles and one double, Vincent Baker with three singles, Bailey Briggs, Hayden Swigert and Griffin Chitwood each with two singles and Hays Wilmsmeyer with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Thomas Neal had two doubles, one triple and one home run.

Cayden Long finished the game with two singles, one triple and one home run while Colten Long added one single, one triple and one home run, Bentlee Pohle with three singles, Tristan Riekhoff and Levi Belstle each with two singles and Ellie Gerding, Braylen MIze, Jade Forbis and Isabelle Appel each with one single.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance put on its rally caps and scored three runs in the bottom half of the fifth to end in a 11-11 tie against GKC-CPA’s.

As expected, the first-five innings were also back and forth with GKC-CPA’s leading 6-5 after three and 7-5 after 3 1/2. However, in the bottom half of the fourth, Shelter Insurance plated three runs to go up 8-7. Then, after GKC-CPA’s added four more runs in the top half of the fifth to retake the lead at 11-8, Shelter Insurance came back and sent three runs across in the bottom half of the inning for the tie.

Conner Boley had one single, one triple and two home runs to lead all hitters for GKC-CPA’s. Crew Wilmsmeyer finished the game with two singles and one home run while Griffin Chitwood and Hays Wilmsmeyer added three singles each, Brayden Ward with one double and one home run, Trevin Fairley with two singles and Sofia Crowley with one single.

For Shelter Insurance, Luke Chitwood had two doubles one triple and one home run, Reid Hackman finished the game with one single, one double and two triples while Lukas Cook added one single, one double and one home run and Audrey Dobson with one single and two doubles.