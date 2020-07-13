





Mad Services couldn’t have opened the 2020 season any better in Babe Ruth 6Usoftball last Saturday at Lions park.

With most of the leagues having already started, Mad Services and Citizen’s Community Bank squared off in a single game with Mad Services doing all of its scoring in the first-two innings for a 7-5 victory.

Of course it was CCB that took the early lead with five runs in the top half of the first. Unfortunately for CCB, they never led again in the ballgame as Mad Services matched CCB with five run in its half of the first and then sent two more runs across in the second for the win.

Gary Baker handled the pitching for Mad Services while Sandra Waibel took the circle for CCB.

As for the hitting in the game for Mad Services, Elana Baker, Maggie Dwyer and Baya Scott each had three singles and one RBI to tie for the team high in hits. Rylea Bulen also finished game with three singles while Tora Shay and Ava Gusts added two singles and one RBI each and Britta Jackson with two singles.

For CCB, Emryn Crawford had two singles and two RBIs. Tayloa Turner and Zoey Kraus each had two singles and one RBI while Kinzie Waibel added two singles and Harper Hobbs and Danielle Brengarth with one single apiece.