This weekend’s sports TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Doosan at Lotte, 3:55 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Melbourne at Canberra, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Norwich City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Liverpool, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Ultimate Tennis Showdown/UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE, 9 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Tennis: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE, 10:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Sheffield United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Workday Charity Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Basketball: TBT quarterfinal: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA Workday Charity Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: American Century Celebrity Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Basketball: TBT quarterfinal: Boeheim’s Army vs. Sideline Cancer, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NHRA E3 Spark Plugs Nationals qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix: Road America Race 1, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MMA: UFC 251 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Rodeo: PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge: Sioux Falls, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: American Century Celebrity Championship (tape), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, 10 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Rugby: Super Rugby (New Zealand): Dunedin at Wellington, 10:30 p.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Sydney at Richmond, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Parramatta at Newcastle, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): NC at LG, 2:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Western at Carlton, 3 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 8 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rodeo: PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge: Sioux Falls, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: SPAL at Genoa, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: Ultimate Tennis Showdown/UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE, 9 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Tottenham, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NHRA E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• World Team Tennis: Orlando vs. Springfield, 11 a.m, ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix: Road America Race 2, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA Workday Charity Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Bologna at Parma, 12:25 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Rodeo: PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge: Sioux Falls, 12:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Bournemouth, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FSKC (48), FS2 (740)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Quaker State 400, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Workday Charity Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: American Century Celebrity Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Basketball: TBT semifinals, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• World Team Tennis: Chicago vs. Vegas, 3 p.m, CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: Trackside Live, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Basketball: TBT semifinals, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Houston, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• World Team Tennis: Orange County vs. San Diego, 7 p.m, ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: American Century Celebrity Championship (tape), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago vs. Utah (tape), midnight (Monday), CBSSN (274)

Sunday’s Radio

• Motorsports: NASCAR Quaker State 400, 1:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)