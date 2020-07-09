





After playing to a 0-0 tie in the first game Monday night in Babe Ruth 10U softball at Lions park, Rick Ball scored just enough runs in the second game to beat CARSTAR in another close game by a score of 4-2.

In the first game, Aubrey Ritchie pitched the first-three innings for Rick Ball. Lily Gordon pitched all four innings for CARSTAR.

As for the hitting in the game for Rick Ball, Brooklyn Alberts went 2-for-2 with two singles while Avery Haynes, Karrmann Leonard and Paizley Taylor added one single each.

For CARSTAR, Avery Schrick, Emma Pfeiffer and Kinsey Biesemeyer each had one single.

In the nightcap, Rick Ball scored one run in the top half of the second only to have CARSTAR rally back with two in the third to go up 2-1. However, in the fourth inning, Rick Ball plated three more runs for the victory.

Karrmann Leonard picked up the win in the circle for Rick Ball while Emma Pfeiffer took the loss for CARSTAR. Leonard pitched the first-three innings and struck out three batters while giving up two runs on seven hits.

For CARSTAR, Pfeiffer pitched the first-three innings and gave up one run on three hits while striking out one. Lily Gordon then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on four hits.

Rick Ball also had seven hits in the game, with Aubrey Ritchie going 2-for-2 with a single, triple and one RBI. Emmah Franklin had two singles and one RBIs while Avery Haynes added two singles, Karrmann Leonard with one double and Addyson Goetze with one RBI.

For CARSTAR, Kinsey Biesemeyer had two singles and one RBI while Emma Pfeiffer added two singles, Brookie Hicks with one single and one RBI and Emily Cowherd and Lily Gordon each with one single.

Creations by Diana, State Farm-Fayette play to 6-6 tie

State Farm (Fayette)and Creations by Diana played to a 6-6 tie in Babe Ruth 8U softball Tuesday night at Lions park.

While the game was called off in the third due to the lights going off, State Farm (Fayette)appeared to have Creation by Diana’s number early on while leading 4-1 after one, 5-1 after two and 6-1 after 2 1/2. However, in the bottom half of the third, Creations by Diana rallied back with five runs to tie the game at 6-all.

Paisley Seeley had three singles in the game for Creations by Diana to lead all hitters.

Mikayla Bohlken finished the game with two singles and one RBI while Bella Hicks added two singles, Alana Butner and Odefle Hutchison with one single and one RBI each and Hailey Doty and Ella Viertel with one single each.

Tinley Felton led the hitting attack in the game for State Farm (Fayette) with three singles and one RBI. Haley Ball finished the game with one single, one double and two RBIs while Genavive Kennedy and Adelyn Huttsell each added two singles and one RBI, Brylee McGuire with one triple and Kynna Sunderland with one single.