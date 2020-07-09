





New Franklin’s Junior Babe Ruth baseball team almost saw its unbeaten streak come to an end Tuesday night at Twillman field in Harley park against Imhoff’s Appliance.

After going undefeated in league play last year, the Bulldogs trailed Imhoff’s Appliance 13-11 going into the final inning. However, in the top half of the fifth, New Franklin rallied back with three runs for a 14-13 victory.

In the nightcap, Medical Arts defeated Central Realty 9-6. Prairie Home also won on the road Tuesday night against Glasgow 10-8.

New Franklin, improving to 2-0 on the season, trailed Imhoff’s Appliance 6-0 after one and 8-0 after two before rallying back with five runs in the top half of the fifth. But even that was short-lived as Imhoff’s Appliance added four more runs in its half of the third to make it 12-5. However, in the top half of the fourth, New Franklin tacked on six more runs to cut the lead to one at 12-11 only to have Imhoff’s Appliance plate one in the bottom half of the inning to go up 13-11. That also turned out to be the last lead in the ballgame for Imhoff’s Appliance as New Franklin rattled the bats again in the fifth with three runs for the victory.

Owen Armentrout picked up the win in relief for New Franklin while Lance Haynes took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliance. Armentrout pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief for New Franklin and gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three batters. Haynes, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of Garrison Parkhurst and allowed three runs on four walks and three strikeouts. Shane Chamberlain started the game and pitched the first-three innings before giving way to Parkhurst. Evan Bishop also pitched 1/3 inning in relief.

New Franklin managed just two hits in the ballgame, with Tanner Bishop going 1-for-1 with one single and two RBIs. Kaden Sanders also singled while Owen Armentrout, Drake Clark, Ryan Hundley and Brandon Phillips added one RBI each.

For Imhoff’s Appliance, who finished the game with 13 hits, Tyson White went 2-for-2 with a single and a triple. Evan Bishop was 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI while Timothy Kee added two singles and four RBIs, Garrison Parkhurst with two singles, Blake Richardson with one double and one RBI, Shane Chamberlain with one double, Gage McKenzie with one single and three RBIs and Lance Haynes and Peyton Monteer each with one single and one RBI.

In the nightcap, Central Realty led Medical Arts 1-0 after one and 2-0 after two. However, in the third inning, Central Realty rallied back with six runs to go up 6-2. Medical Arts, meanwhile, tacked on four more runs in its half of the third to tie the game at 6-all. Then, in the fourth, Medical Arts plated another three runs to push the lead to 9-6.

Central Realty never got any closer in the ballgame while finishing the fifth scoreless.

Cameron Poulsen was the pitcher of record in the game for Medical Arts, who improved to 2-1, while Tucker Lorenz took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 1-2.

Poulsen pitched one inning in relief of Bentley Turner and struck out two batters while giving up just one walk. Lorenz, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief of starter Blake Griffin and allowed three runs on three walks.

Dalton Ivy had the only hit in the game for Medical Arts, being a single. Ivy also drove in two runs. Jordon Massey also finished the game with one RBI.

For Central Realty, who had three hits, Tucker Lorenz went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Abram Taylor had one single and one RBI while Treyton Ginter added one RBI.

In the first of two games at Glasgow (only the first game counts towards the standings), Prairie Home exploded for nine runs in the first inning and then added another run in the third.

Glasgow, meanwhile, scored seven in the second and one again in the fourth.

Prairie Home finished the game with 10 runs on just two hits while Glasgow scored eight runs on three hits.

The second game ended in a 3-3 tie.