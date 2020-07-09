





Central Realty didn’t make it easy on KWRT for one inning Monday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

Although KWRT would eventually win the game 13-10, Central Realty held the lead for one inning while leading KWRT 3-2 after one.

In the nightcap, Medical Arts exploded for seven runs in the bottom half of the first and never looked back for a 15-6 win over Prairie Home. Meanwhile, in a doubleheader at Glasgow, the Yellowjackets picked up a sweep against Imhoff’s Appliance 14-9 and 4-3.

Although KWRT improved to 2-0 in league play, the first inning was anything but easy as Central Realty jumped out to a 3-2 lead. However it was pretty much KWRT after that with one run in the second and eight again in the third to go up 11-3. Meanwhile, after a scoreless fourth, Central Realty rallied back with one run in the fifth only to have KWRT score two in the bottom half of the inning to make it 13-4. But in the sixth, Central Realty put a score into KWRT with six runs to cut the lead back to three.

Luke Poulsen picked up the win on the mound for KWRT while Garrett Hundley took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 1-1.

KWRT also finished the game with eight hits, with Caidyn Hazel going 4-for-4 with four singles and one RBI. Ethan Hurley doubled and drove in one run while Ethan Watson and Luke Poulsen each had one single and one RBI and Michael DeLeon with one single.

For Central Realty, Abram Taylor had one single and three RBIs while Tucker Lorenz added one single and two RBIs, Garrett Hundley and Blake Griffin each with one single and one RBI, Rhodes Leonard with one single and Cash Leonard and Dakota Williams each with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Medical Arts dominated Prairie Home from the start by exploding for seven runs in the first, five again in the second and three in the third.

Prairie Home, meanwhile, scored one in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.

Noah Remlinger picked up the win for Medical Arts while Layne Brandes took the loss for Prairie Home, who dropped to 0-2.

Medical Arts, who improved to 1-1, also finished the game with six hits, with Jordon Massey going 2-for-3 with two singles and four RBIs. Bentley Turner and Cameron Poulsen each had one single and one RBI while Dalton Ivy and Noah Remlinger added one single each and Eric Kearns with two RBIs.

For Prairie Home, Trenton Schoen had a single, double and one RBI. Layne Brandes finished the game with two singles while Mitchell Herigon and Blayne Williams added one single each, Landon Case with two RBIs and Wyatt Case with one RBI.

At Glasgow, Imhoff’s Appliance led the Yellowjackets 8-1 after two and 9-6 after 3 1/2 but couldn’t hold on as Glasgow rallied back with six runs in the bottom half of the fourth and two again in the fifth for the win.

Jackson Strodtman picked up the win in relief for Glasgow, 1-1, while Blake Richardson took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliance, 0-1. Strodtman pitched the final three innings and struck out four batters while giving up one run on two hits and two walks. Richardson, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Shane Chamberlain and allowed eight runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three.

A.J. Westhues had one single and four RBIs to lead all hitters for Glasgow. Nathan Prentzler, Deklan Himmelberg and Zach Sayler each had one single and one RBI while Alan Westhues and Colton Boss added one single each and Jackson Strodtman with two RBIs.

For Imhoff’s Appliance, who actually out-hit Glasgow 8-6, Evan Bishop had two singles and two RBIs. Gage McKenzie added two singles and one RBI while Blake Richardson, Garrison Parkhurst and Lance Haynes each had one single and one RBI, Blake Richardson with one single and Shane Chamberlain, Peyton Monteer and Jefferson Day each with one RBI.