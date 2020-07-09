





It wasn’t the way Boonville graduated senior Jake Horst wanted to end his career as a member of the Pirates golf team.

Like many of his senior peers, Horst lost his final season of golf due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gone were hopes of qualifying for the state tournament and possibly finishing with all-conference honors for the second year in a row.

On Wednesday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville, Horst played his final match of his career in a triangular meet against California and Salisbury.

Although Horst was the only member that participate in the meet for Boonville at the high school level, head coach Rob VanderLinden said the future was also on display as LSE eighth grader Zack Espey also battled the intense heat for nine holes of golf.

"I invited seven schools for a chance to have the graduated seniors, plus incoming freshmen to participate in a golf match,"VanderLinden said. "A total of 12 golfers competed in the meet. It was good to see Jake play one last time. He would have been a four-year letterwinner for the program and a key part of us winning a few tournaments this his career. It was also good to see Zack Espey participate in his first ever golf match. He will carry on the Boonville golf tradition in the near future."

California’s Chris Cosgil captured meet medalist honors with a 3-over par 38.

Enoch Dunnaway of California finished second with a score of 39, followed by Cooper Francis of Salisbury with a score of 42, Jake Horst with a score of 43, Zack Espey 45, Elliott Hayward of Salisbury 47, Rylan Stefankisnicz of Salisbury 48, Kyle Kirksey of California and Jayden Trachael of California 50, Jaxon Green of Salisbury 52, Hunter Oliver of California 55 and Hayden Wooldridge of Salisbury 69.