





GKC-CPA’s and Shelter Insurance recorded wins in New Franklin Little League girls softball last Thursday in New Franklin.

In machine pitch, GKC-CPA’s defeated Exchange Bank 10-9. Meanwhile, in player pitch, Shelter Insurance rallied past GKC-CPA’s by a score of 13-3.

In the opening game, GKC-CPA’s opened the game with one run in the first and three again in the second to lead Exchange Bank 4-0. Meanwhile, after both teams plated one run in the third inning, Exchange Bank came back and outscored GKC-CPA’s 2-1 in the fourth. Then, in the fifth inning, Exchange Bank exploded for five runs in the top half of the inning to go up 8-6 only to have GKC-CPA’s rally back with four in the bottom half of the inning to make it 10-8.

Exchange Bank tacked on another run in the sixth to cut the lead back to one.

Chloe Chitwood, Callie Chitwood and Addison Forbis each had three singles in the game for GKC-CPA’s. Lydia Burnett, Josie Chitwood and Mariah Finn each had two singles while Korinna Chitwood and Kallie Burnett added one single each.

For Exchange Bank, Katelynn Neal had two singles and one double. Canna Jennings finished the game with three singles while Kinsley Washburn and Addison Baker contributed one single and one double each, Baylie Bonecutter, Ava Smith, Lilly Washburn and Jaida Frye with two singles each and Kendall Wells and Eden Oser with one single apiece.

In the second game, GKC-CPA’s led Shelter Insurance 3-2 after two but then surrendered 11 runs over the next-three innings to suffer the loss.

Lily Chitwood was the winning pitcher in the game for Shelter Insurance while Belle Chitwood recorded the save. Lily Chitwood had six strikeouts in four innings while Belle Chitwood recorded two strikeouts in one inning.

For GKC-CPA’s, Lydia Burnett took the loss despite striking out eight batters in 3 1/3 innings. Callie Chitwood also pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out three batters.

Lilly Kaullen, Hazel Roth and Mia Dobson each had two singles in the game for Shelter Insurance. Lily Chitwood doubled while Belle Chitwood and Charleigh Collyott had one single each.

For GKC-CPA’s, Kalynn Stephens finished the game with one single and one double while Chloe Chitwood, Korinna Chitwood and Mariah Finn added one single each.