





Bradley Automotive scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back for a 7-4 win over Boonville Ready Mix in the first game Monday night in Cal Ripken Minor.

In the second game, Axis Seed broke a 6-6 tie with one run in the bottom half of the sixth to beat Einspahr Construction 7-6.

Bradley Automotive, improving to 3-2 on the season, opened the game with five runs in the top half of the first but had that gap closed to one as Boonville Ready Mix rallied with one in the bottom half of the first, two again in the third and one in the fourth. Unfortunately for BRM, they would get no closer in the game as Bradley Automotive added two more runs in the fifth for the victory.

Gavin Ridgeway picked up the win on the mound for Bradley Automotive while Race Leonard took the loss for BRM. Ridgeway pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up three runs on three hits and four walks. Leonard, meanwhile, pitched just one inning and allowed five runs on two hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Josh Solomon had two of the team’s three hits in the game for Bradley Automotive with one being a double. Gavin Ridgeway finished the game with one double and two RBIs while Carson Renfrow added one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Keylen Roper and Jaxson Stonecipher each had two singles. Brennan Alberts finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Race Leonard added one single and Hunter Simmons with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed jumped out on top early with two runs in the first and one again in the third. However, in the fourth and fifth innings, Einspahr Construction put up two and three, respectively, to go up 5-3. But even that was short-lived as Axis Seed rallied back with three runs to retake the lead at 6-5. Then, after Einspahr Construction tied the game with one run in the top half of the sixth, Axis Seed came back and scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning for the victory.

Bryce Newham was the pitcher of record in the game for Axis Seed while Tallin Kempf took the loss for Einspahr Construction.

Newham pitched 1/3 inning in relief for Axis Seed and gave up just one hit. Kempf, meanwhile, pitched part of the sixth and allowed one run on two hits and two walks.

Axis Seed also out-hit Einspahr Construction 9-8, with Kade Watring going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs.

Bryce Newham was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple while Levi Ray added a single, double and two RBIs and Thomas Schuster with two singles and one RBI.

For Einspahr Construction, Tallin Kempf had three hits in the game with two singles, one double and one RBI. Landon Conz finished the game with two singles with one single, one double and two RBIs while Kannen Kempf added one single and two RBIs and Quincy Hobbs and Kaiden Stover each with one single.