





Einspahr Construction rallied from a 3-2 deficit after 2 1/2 by outscoring Bradley Automotive 6-0 for the rest of the game for a 8-3 victory Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Minor.

Einspahr Construction, 4-2 on the season, trailed Bradley Automotive 3-2 after the first inning but rallied back with four runs in the third and two again in the fourth to garner the victory.

Landon Conz picked up the win in relief for Einspahr Construction while Layne Rapp took the loss for Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 3-3 on the season. Conz pitched two innings and struck out five batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Karson Elbert started the game for Einspahr Construction and allowed three runs on one hit and five walks in 1 1/3 innings. Elbert also struck out two batters.

For Bradley Automotive, Rapp started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out six batters while giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks. Josh Solomon then came in and pitched 2/3 innings and surrendered two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out one batter.

Einspahr Construction also out-hit Bradley Automotive 8-2, with Karson Elbert going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and one RBI. Quincy Hobbs was 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Landon Conz had two singles and two RBIs while Tallin Kempf and Bentley Stephens added one single and one RBI each and Kaiden Stover with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, Layne Rapp had a single and one RBI while Gavin Ridgeway added one single and Carson Renfrow with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed scored early and often against Boonville Ready Mix by exploding for nine runs in the bottom half of the first.

Axis Seed also plated one run in the second and six again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Boonville Ready Mix, meanwhile, scored one in the first and two again in the third.

Levi Ray was the winning pitcher in the game for Axis Seed, who improved to 3-3, while Brennan Alberts took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 2-4. Ray pitched the first-three innings and gave up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four batters. Kade Watring then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one walk while striking out one batter.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Alberts started the game and pitched 2/3 inning and gave up seven runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two batters.

Axis Seed also had seven hits in the game, with Thomas Schuster going 2-for-2 with a single, double and four RBIs. Bryce Newham was 2-for-2 with a single, double and three RBIs while Bryton Scott added one single and two RBIs, Ean Wessing and Levi Ray each with one single, Jack Dwyer with two RBIs and Recko Calloway, Corbin Jackson and Kolin Arnold each with one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Brennan Alberts finished the game with one double and two RBIs while Ledgyr Conrow added one single.