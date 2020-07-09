





Custom Weatherproofing had the perfect start against Moberly Glory in Babe Ruth 16Usoftball Monday night at Rolling Hills park.

Although Moberly Glory already had two games under its belt, Custom Weatherproofing still managed to pick up the win in the first game by a score of 12-7. Moberly Glory won the second game 13-8.

Custom Weatherproofing, 1-1 on the season, never trailed in the first game against Moberly Glory and led 2-0 after one, 3-0 after two and 4-1 after three. However, in the fourth inning, Custom Weatherproofing plated three more runs to go up 7-1 while Moberly Glory rallied back with six in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 7-all. Moberly Glory never got any closer in the ballgame as Custom Weatherproofing plated five runs in the fifth for the win.

Rachel Massa picked up the win in the circle for Custom Weatherproofing while Mallory Brown took the loss for Moberly Glory. Massa pitched all four innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Brown, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 10 runs on six hits and eight walks while striking out two.

Kaitlyn Divine finished the game with one triple and three RBIs to lead all hitters for Custom Weatherproofing. Alexis Trigg had one triple and two RBIs while Mia Hatter added one double and three RBIs, Rachel Massa with one single and one RBI, Paiton Williams and Alexis Davis each with one single and Kailey Biesemeyer with one RBI.

For Moberly Glory, Maddie Thompson went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and one RBI. Addison Schiltz added one triple and three RBIs while Ayla King and Lily Westhues added one single and one RBI, Camri Weckenburg and Breanne Morgan each with one single and Anna Swallow with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Moberly Glory jumped out to stay against Custom Weatherproofing and led 10-1 after one, 11-4 after two and 13-8 after three.

Mallory Brown picked up the win in the second game for Moberly Glory while Alexis Trigg took the loss for Custom Weatherproofing. Brown pitched all three innings and gave up eight runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Trigg, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed nine runs on one hit and six walks.

Ayla King went 2-for-2 in the game for Moberly Glory with a single, double and one RBI. Breanne Morgan tripled and drove in one run while Camri Weckenburg added one single and two RBIs and Addie Schiltz and Paige Westhues each with one RBI.

For Custom Weatherproofing, Mia Hatter had a single, double and two RBIs in the game for Custom Weatherproofing. Kailey Biesemeyer also doubled in the game while Alexis Trigg added one single and one RBI, Rachel Massa with one single and Paiton Williams with one RBI.