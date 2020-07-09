





Hudson Shaw hits three home runs as Chipley &Company rallies past GKC-CPA’s 11-10

Chipley and Company and Shelter Insurance picked up wins in New Franklin Instructional League action Monday night in New Franklin.

In the first game, Chipley and Company defeated GKC-CPA’s by a score of 11-10.

GKC-CPA’s led Chipley and Company 5-3 after one but then surrendered three runs in the top half of the third to trail 6-5. However, in the bottom half of the third, GKC-CPA’s rallied back with two runs to go up 7-6. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Chipley and Company outscored GKC-CPA’s 5-3 for the one run victory.

Hudson Shaw led the hitting attack in the game for Chipley and Company with three home runs. Carter Sanders had one single and two triples while Grayson Richerson added one single and two doubles, Harper Davis, Aubrey Loerzel and Dawson Miller each with two singles and Bailey Briggs and Vincent Baker with one single each.

For GKC-CPA’s, Crew Wilmsmeyer and Conner Boley each had two singles and one double. Trevin Fairley added three singles while Griffin Chitwood added a double and a triple, Sofia Crowley one single and one double and Hays Wilmsmeyer, Brayden Ward, Emma Durbin, Bryce Grindstaff and Britton Kircher each with one single.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance rallied with 10 runs in the final three innings to beat Jennings Premium Meats 11-8.

Jennings Premium Meats led Shelter Insurance 4-0 after one, 6-1 after three and 8-4 after four but surrendered four runs in the top half of the fifth and three again in the sixth to suffer the loss.

Luke Chitwood had three singles, one double and one triple to lead all hitters for Shelter Insurance. Audrey Dobson had two singles, one double and one triple while Reid Hackman added four singles, Sofia Crowley three singles and Aubrey Loerzel with two singles.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Braylan Mize had one double and one triple. Jade Forbis and Ellie Gerding added one single and one double while Colton Long, Cayden Long and Bentlee Pohle added two singles each, Thomas Neal with one home run and Ava Perry, Tristan Riekhof and Levi Belstle each with one single.