





Central Realty led Huebert Fiberboard from start to finish for a 21-1 win Monday night at the high school ballfield.

Central Realty, 3-2 on the season, trailed briefly in the game as Huebert Fiberboard scored one run in the top half of the first. However it was all Central Realty after that with 13 in the bottom half of the first and eight again in the second to win by the mercy rule.

Cash Leonard picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty while Brad Norbury took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 1-4. Leonard pitched all three innings and gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four batters. Norbury, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning and allowed 10 runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one.

Central Realty also out-hit Huebert Fiberboard 21-1, with Gabe Romero-Shelton going 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Cash Leonard also had two hits-both singles-and drove in three runs. Jailyn Patel had one double and five RBIs while Bowen Force added a single and one RBI and Grayson Esser and Jackson Shelton each with one single.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Brad Norbury had the only hit with one single and one RBI.