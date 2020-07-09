





After playing softball for over two hours, A-Bow-K and Lady River Rats came away with a split in Babe Ruth 12U softball Tuesday night at Rolling Hills park.

While Lady River Rats won the first game in convincing fashion 19-8, A-Bow-K came back in the nightcap to win by a score of 13-9.

Both teams are 1-1 on the season.

As for Game 1, Lady River Rats broke a 3-3 tie after one inning by exploding for 16 runs in the second to lead A-Bow-K 19-3. Meanwhile, in the third inning, A-Bow-K rallied back with five runs to cut the lead back to 11.

Brooklyn Morris picked up the win in the circle for Lady River Rats while Hailey Platt took the loss for A-Bow-K. Morris pitched all three innings and struck out nine batters while giving up eight runs on one hit and seven walks. Platt, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed three runs on no hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Mabry Caton and Peyton Nolte also pitched in relief for A-Bow-K.

Lady River Rats also out-hit A-Bow-K 4-1 in the game, with Aynslie Locke going 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI. Leah Noll also had two singles. Taylor Olendorff drove in two runs while Aly Prentzler, Brooklyn Morris and Layney Burkhart added one RBI each.

For A-Bow-K, Bella Imhoff went 1-for-2 with a single and one RBI.

In the nightcap, A-Bow-K led the Lady River Rats from the first inning on while pushing across eight runs in the first, three again in the second and two in the third.

As for Lady River Rats, they scored one run in each of the first-two innings and then plated seven runs in the third.

Mylie Edwards picked up the win in the circle for A-Bow-K while Aly Prentzler took the loss for Lady River Rats. Edwards pitched the first-two innings and gave up eight runs on one hit and six walks while striking out one batter. Mabry Caton then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on two walks.

For Lady River Rats, Prentzler pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered 10 runs on two hits and four walks while striking out six batters. Brooklyn Morris then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and issued three runs on one hit and one walk while striking out four.

A-Bow-K also had three hits in the game, with Lilli Moore going 1-for-2 with one single and one RBI. Mabry Caton and Bella Imhoff each had one single.

For Lady River Rats, Layney Burkhart had one single and one RBI while Leah Noll finished the game with two RBIs.