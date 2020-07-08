Add the Show-Me State Games to the list of coronavirus cancellations.

The organization announced Wednesday it is canceling summer events "to protect the health and safety of athletes, spectators, volunteers, officials and the community due to current COVID-19 concerns."

Back-to-back weekends of competition were scheduled to take place July 17-19 and July 24-26 in Columbia. The Games are touted as an Olympic-like festival and the largest state games in the nation, facilitating amateur competition for different age ranges.

Twenty events had already been canceled due to health and safety guidelines as well as facility availability, organizers said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Other factors contributing to the cancellation include the withdrawal of participants due to health concerns, the ability to monitor and enforce social distancing and/or mask usage, and the ability to recruit and train volunteers and sports commissioners, the organization said.

"Our mission is to promote health, fitness, family and fun," said executive director Dave Fox. "While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host our sporting events, we believe we are upholding our mission by putting our participants and the community’s health first."

All athletes and teams who registered will receive a refund of their entry fees, the organization said.