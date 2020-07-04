Today’s sports TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton at Norwich City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Bournemouth at Manchester United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: English Oaks/English Derby, 9 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: IndyCar GMR Grand Prix (Indianapolis), 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Competitive eating: 2020 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)

• Tennis: 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, noon, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: German Super Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Watford at Chelsea, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Basketball: TBT: Big X vs. Jackson (Tenn.) Underdogs, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• Basketball: TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Utah FC vs. Sky Blue FC, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Basketball: TBT: House of ’Paign vs. War Tampa , 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: TBT: CP3 vs. Mid American Unity, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Fremantle at Adelaide, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Super Rugby (New Zealand): Hamilton at Wellington, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): NewCastle at Manly Warringah, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at Samsung, 2:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN (13)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Burnley, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Newcastle United, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign (tape), 9 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, 9 a.m., noon, Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma, 12:25 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Southampton, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Basketball: TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Brickyard 400, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Basketball: TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago (tape), 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Basketball: TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Basketball: TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

Sunday’s Radio

• Motorsports: NASCAR Brickyard 400, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)