Jefferson City, MO: Missouri Golf Association hosted the 52nd Junior Girls Four State Championship at Columbia at the Country Club of Missouri from June 30th to July 2nd.

With two days of play at the Country Club of Missouri, the top junior girls golfers from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas were able to show their talents across the board. On the first day, with a slight rain delay in the morning, play was started roughly 3 hours after the projected first tee time and only allowed for 27 holes to be played instead of 36. Regardless of the amount of holes played, the girls showed great enthusiasm towards the competition and continued on throughout the drizzle to play.

The final day format was 1v1 matchplay. The teams were all around the same point count with Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas all snagging 3 points and Iowa coming in just short with 2. The first matchup of the day was Ella Overstreet of Jackson, MO vs Kaitlyn Hanna of Nebraska. Ella was able to come out victorious with the round ending 2 and 1. The next matchup, also Missouri vs Nebraska, Greta Hinds fell short of victory, losing 9 & 8 to Emily Karmazin. In the 3rd matchup of the day, Libby Green of Kansas defeated Rylee Heryford of Iowa 2 & 1. The next singles matchup included Brooke King of Kansas, who defeated Ellie Braksiek of Iowa 3 & 1. In the 5th matchup of the day, Nebraska’s Lauren Thiele was victorious over Iowa’s Anna Nacos with a final score of 4 & 3. In the next matchup Nebraska won once again over Iowa, with Baylee Steele defeating Lauren Sease 5 & 4. In our 7th matchup of the day, Tayrn Overstreet defeated Kansas’ Alison Comer 3 & 1.

Missouri was once again victorious over Kansas in the next matchup, with Kassidy Hull defeating Victoria Klausner 4 & 2. In the next matchup, Kansas’ Julia Misemer defeated Danica Badura of Nebraska 3 & 1. In the most tightly contested matchup of the day, Nebraska’s Nicole Kolbas and Kansas’ Lia Johnson each took half a point. The next matchup saw Britta Snyder of Iowa, defeat Audrey Rischer of Missouri 3 & 2. In the final matchup of the tournament, Anna Jenson of Iowa defeated Abby Howard of Missouri 3 & 1.

After two days of battling heat, wind, and rain, the 2020 Girls Four State Championship came to a close with Kansas bringing home the 2020 title with 8 total points. Nebraska followed closely behind with 6 points, and Missouri and Iowa both collected 5 points each.

