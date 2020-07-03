





After playing to a 0-0 tie in the first game Thursday night in Babe Ruth 8Usoftball at Lions park, the Glasgow River Rats came back to beat State Farm-Fayette 4-1 in the second game.

Although neither team was able to score a run in the first game, they also closed out the contest with two hits each.

For Glasgow River Rats, Emma Korte and Paisley Locke each had one single. Meanwhile, for State Farm-Fayette, Tinley Felton and Bristol Sunderland each had one single.

In the second game, State Farm-Fayette scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the first while Glasgow River Rats plated all four runs in the bottom half of the third.

Emma Westhues, Emma Korte and Kynlee Gerlach each had two singles in the game for Glasgow River Rats. Kynleigh Stricker, Jayne Foster, Katie Strodtman, Paisley Locke and Kinzie Beeler each had one single.

Gerlach, Foster, Locke and Beeler also drove in one run each.

For State Farm-Fayette, Bryley Eubanks had one double and drove in one run.

Tinley Felton, Genavive Kennedy, Bristol Sunderland, Kenna Dillon and Halley Ball each had one single.

Boonville Babe Ruth 8Usoftball will continue on Tuesday, July 7 at Lions park. A 6Ugame will lead off the evening at 5:30 p.m., followed by State Farm-Fayette versus Creations by Diana in the second game at 7:30 p.m.

Note: Only three teams make up the league in Boonville Babe Ruth 8Usoftball.