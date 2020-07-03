





In a pitching duel Thursday night in Cal Ripken Major at the Cooper County Baseball Association ballfield, Central Realty scored just enough runs to beat Rt. B Cafe by a score of 3-2.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com had little trouble scoring runs against Huebert Fiberboard for a 12-2 victory.

While Central Realty and Rt. B Cafe are now both 2-2 on the season, Central Realty picked the perfect time to score all three runs while breaking a 0-0 tie in the bottom half of the fourth.

Of course Rt. B Cafe didn’t make it easy on Central Realty in the final two innings. After putting up one run in the top half of the fifth, Rt. B Cafe came back and plated another run in the sixth to cut the lead back to one only to fall short.

Jailyn Patel picked up the complete game victory for Central Realty while Lane Hackman took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Patel pitched six innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up two runs on two hits and one walk. Hackman, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings for Rt. B Cafe and surrendered three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Kailen Vaca finished out the game for Rt. B Cafe by striking out four batters in 2 1/3 innings.

Gabe Romero-Shelton led the hitting attack in the game for Central Realty with two singles and one RBI. Grayson Esser and Cash Leonard each had one single while Jailyn Patel added one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Aden Rapp went 2-for-2 with one single and one double.

In the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com scored in every inning against Huebert Fiberboard and led 4-1 after one, 6-1 after two and 12-1 after three.

Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Huebert Fiberboard plated another run to closeout the scoring.

Shawn Beach-Reasons picked up the win on the mound for QA.com while Dylan Kosky took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Reasons pitched the first-three innings and struck out four batters while giving up two runs on three walks. Isaac Herman then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed just two hits.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Kosky pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two. Bryson Welch then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and surrendered six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

QuinlanAgency.com also finished the game with eight hits, with Chase Chamberlain going 2-for-3 with a single, double and four RBIs. Brooks Poulsen finished the game with two singles and one RBI while Lucas Schuster and Logan Conz each had one double and one RBI, Dylann Clark with one single and A.J. Massa with one RBI.

For Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 1-3 on the season, Hayden Sandbothe went 1-for-2 with one single and one RBI. Kyle Felten finished the game with one single while Bryson Welch added one RBI.