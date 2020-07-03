





Bradley Automotive and Einspahr Construction both had something in common Wednesday night in Cal Ripken Minor.

Although the run differential may have been lopsided, they both picked up big wins to remain at the top in league play.

In Game 1, Bradley Automotive used a six-run fourth inning to get past Axis Seed 11-9. Meanwhile, in Game 2, Einspahr Construction led Boonville Ready Mix from start to finish for a 13-3 victory.

As for the standings after four games, Einspahr Construction currently leads the league at 3-1. Boonville Ready Mix and Bradley Automotive are each tied for second at 2-2 while Axis Seed is fourth at 1-3.

Of course Axis Seed had Bradley Automotive’s number early on while leading 1-0 after the first inning. Unfortunately for Axis Seed, they never led again after that as Bradley Automotive rallied back with two in the second and six again in the fourth to make it 8-1. Then, after Axis Seed plated four more runs in its half of the fourth to cut the lead to three at 8-5, Bradley Automotive came back and tacked on three more runs in the fifth to go up 11-5. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, Axis Seed put on its rally caps and scored four more runs to cut the lead to 11-9.

Layne Rapp picked up the win on the mound for Bradley Automotive while Ean Wessing took the loss for Axis Seed. Rapp pitched the first-three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up one run on two walks. Easton Gerding then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Noah Hackman pitched 1 1/3 innings and issued four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

For Axis Seed, Wessing pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five walks while striking out three batters. Levi Ray then came in and pitched two innings in relief and surrendered six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Kade Watring pitched one inning and yielded three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.

Bradley Automotive also finished the game with six hits, with Gavin Ridgeway going 2-for-2 with one single, one triple and one RBI.

Noah Hackman homered and drove in two runs while Henry Brownfield added a triple and three RBIs, Josh Solomon with one single and one RBI and Layne Rapp with one single.

For Axis Seed, Ean Wessing went 2-for-2 with a single, double and two RBIs. Thomas Schuster added a single and a double while Bryce Newham and Corbin Jackson finished the game with one single each.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction scored in every inning but one and led Boonville Ready Mix 3-1 after one, 5-2 after three and 6-2 after four. Meanwhile, after Boonville Ready Mix plated one run in the top half of the fifth, Einspahr Construction came back and exploded for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to win by the mercy rule.

Karson Elbert was the pitcher of record in the game for Einspahr Construction while Brennan Alberts took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix. Elbert pitched the first-four innings and struck out 11 batters. Elbert also gave up just two runs on four hits and three walks. Landon Conz pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on one walk while striking out three batters.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Alberts pitched three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up five runs on five hits and two walks. Keylen Roper then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and issued six runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Einspahr Construction also out-hit Boonville Ready Mix 8-4, with Quincy Hobbs and Tallin Kempf each going 2-for-3 with one single and one double.

Landon Conz also had two singles and two RBIs while Kaiden Stover added one double and two RBIs and Karson Elbert with one single.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Brennan Alberts had a single, double and one RBI to lead all hitters. Race Leonard finished the game with one single and one RBI while Ledgyr Conrow added one single.