





Although he was the only member of the Boonville Pirates golf team competing Thursday in the Mid-Missouri High School Summer Series at Hail Ridge Golf Course, Boonville graduated senior Jake Horst finally felt he had some resemblance of a season while competing against a field of 13 other golfers.

Of course Horst wasn’t the only golfer for Boonville taking part in the summer series. The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team also had six members competing in the 18-hole tournament.

Rock Bridge boys golf coach Stuart Smith said the purpose of this series is to provide opportunities for high school age golfers in mid-Missouri to play competitive rounds over the summer.

The Summer Series is open to any high school age golfer, male and female entering ninth grade and golfers who just graduated, in Boone County and surrounding counties. Smith said the goal is to host nine events over June, July and August and have full fields for each event.

Schools that were contacted for participation are: Sturgeon, Harrisburg, Hallsville, Ashland, Centralia, Battle, Hickman, Rock Bridge, Jefferson City, Capital City, Helias, Blair Oaks, Tolton, Boonville, Moberly and Fulton.

As for Thursday series at Hail Ridge, Sydney Willingham of Rock Bridge led the girls field with a 6-over par 77.

Joseph Falls of Father Tolton had the low score for the boys with a 2-under par 69.

As for Horst, the Mizzou bound freshman finished in sixth place overall with a 12-over par 82.

As for the Boonville girls, Rayghan Skoufos finished sixth overall with a score of 103. Payten Black placed seventh overall with a score of 104 while Hannah LeGrant shot a score of 108, Zoey Lang 112, Julianne Bromagen 116 and Carlie Daniel 122.

The next Mid-Missouri High School Summer Series will be held on Monday, July 6 at Eagle Knoll in Ashland. Then, on Thursday, July 9, the series will move to Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton.

Sites for the first-two series in August, which have yet to be determined, will be held at Columbia Country Club and Old Hawthorne. Meanwhile, on August 10, the series will be held at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton.

Note: Boonville will be the host for a high school only event on Wednesday, July 8 at Hail Ridge Golf Course.