The Melloway brothers from Hallsville made personal history June 28 in Moberly as they repeated a 1-2 finish they accomplished exactly seven years to the date only this time the brothers switched positions in how they finished.



While the feat acquired in 2013 happened in a B-Modified race held at Callaway Raceway in Fulton, last Sunday's celebration materialized in the Late Models feature with the end result being switched.

David Melloway had the checkered flag wave in his honor on this recent occasion. It was the Hallsville 31-year old driver's second victory of the 2020 racing season competing at Moberly's Randolph County Raceway while his older brother Jon placed second.

“The track was a bit slick in certain places. I had a buddy of mine standing at turn 4 giving me signals about the kind of gap I had with the next car following.This helped direct me on how I might wanted to proceed,” David said. “I was able to stay low and control my car better. I was able to stay out in front from start to finish. I believe it was Lane Ehert that I saw reach me on my quarter panel a couple of times but other than that I kept pretty good distance from who ever was directly behind me. I did not know my brother made his way all the way up to end up finishing second place until after I won the race. I'm so happy that we finished 1-2 as we did. That's a goal of ours for every race, no matter which one comes out on top.”

Melloway said he owns two first place and second place finishes this racing season, and one event he did not finish due to mechanical problems.

Two weeks ago David Melloway said he put in a new engine built by his friend Shane Fessler and the first time running this he placed second at a feature held at Lake of the Ozarks Speedway. He credited Fessler for both that finish and him winning Sunday's race at RCR.

Melloway's 34-year old brother Jon began Sunday's feature last in 8th place. This was a result of him not finishing his heat event due to a fuel pressure issue with his car.

However, prior to the start of the feature, Melloway and his pit crew changed the vehicle's fuel pump and put a fresh set of tires on the back, and would make a few minor adjustments.

“My brother was running a good car Sunday and got off to a good start and kept the lead. He put in a new motor in his car that was working real well and I felt that there was no way I would over take him. I was working pretty hard to pass and get up there to finish 1-2 with my brother. The adjustments I made before the feature really helped me reach that goal. It feels really good that we finished that way and bring home the trophy and second place as well,” Jon said. “While in the pit before the feature race everybody was really working hard to get my car running. I don't recall sweating that much while hurrying to work on my car in a long time.”

Jon has experienced more success at RCR over the years, claiming eight wins at Moberly in three seasons and a total of 25 since 2003 he said. Jon, who also lives in Hallsville, said he was the ULMA Late Model series champion in mid-Missouri in 2015. In that same year he was runner-up champion in the series point standings when this facility was known as 24 Raceway in Moberly.

Third place in the Late Model feature last Sunday went to Lane Ehert from Republic and he was followed by Chase Breid of Madison and Matt Becker from Rich Fountain, Mo.

Other driver contestants were Jake Morris of Marshall finishing sixth, David Miller of Mexico was seventh, Ashland's Wade Vandelicht placed eighth, 11-year old Kayden Clatt of Edina and Ben Ballard of Centralia finished 10th.

RCR attracted a total of 69 entries and five different feature races were competed that night.

On tap come July 5 will have the 360 Winged Sprint Cars making a special stop to race in Moberly. This weekend's event will be accompanied by two of RCR's regular five feature offerings having competition coming from Sport Compact and B-Modified drivers.

Top five finishers in other feature class races held last Sunday are the following.

Centralia resident Dustin Hodges beat 13 other drivers to the finish line in winning the A-Modifieds race. Hodges began in the pole position and fought off a pair of drivers from Chillicothe, Tyler Hibner and Lee Hibner, that finished second and third respectively. Johnny Wyman from Hans Prairie placed fourth and Chase Breid of Madison was fifth.

The Sport Compact feature had 19 drivers that saw the green flag drop, but Craig Bangert from Golden City, Ill. was the first to see the checkered flag wave in his honor as champion. Fellow statesman Jeffrey DeLonjay of Quincy placed second, Jake Houston of Burlington, Ia. finished third while the next two drivers completing the task were Alvin Cooney of Mexico and Cole Canada of Fulton.

In Stock Cars, Larry Winn of Hallsville won for the third time in as many RCR appearances this season. Huntsville's Cody Agee placed second, Mitch Ross of Maysville was third, John Ketterer from Marthasville and Moberly's Jason Rindom were next respectively.

Cole Campbell won the B-Modifieds feature for the second time this season at RCR as he out-motored 14 competitors to the finish line, and Tyler Lewis of Columbia placed second. Third place went to Jamie Aleshire of Moberly, and the next top finishers were Ariel Henderson of Bowling Green and Chad Hickam of Centralia.