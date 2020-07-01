





Moberly Glory’s 16U softball team opened the 2020 season in convincing fashion Monday night in Babe Ruth softball at Rolling Hills park.

Although the season was originally scheduled to start in April, the games were pushed back due to COVID-19.

Of course Moberly Glory showed little if any rust from the layoff by beating Monteer Plants &Baskets 13-5 in the first game and 17-1 in the second.

Moberly Glory, 2-0 on the season, scored early and often in Game 1 by putting up four runs in the second and six again in the second to make it 6-0. Meanwhile, after a scoreless third inning by both teams, Monteer Plants &Baskets rallied back with five runs in the top half of the fourth to cut the lead to one at 6-5. However it was all Moberly Glory after that with five runs in the bottom half of the fourth and two again in the fifth for the victory.

Mallory Brown picked up the win in the circle for Moberly Glory while Brooke Stone took the loss for Monteer Plants &Baskets. Brown pitched all five innings and struck out six batters while giving up five runs on two hits and two walks. Stone, meanwhile, pitched all five innings and gave up 13 runs on six hits and five walks while striking out six batters.

Moberly Glory also out-hit Monteer Plants &Baskets 6-2, with Maddie Thompson going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI.

Tori Ricketts finished the game with one double while Camri Weckenburg added a single and two RBIs, Ayla King and Julia Sloan each with one single and one RBI and Breanne Morgan with two RBIs.

For Monteer Plants &Baskets, Paige Shelton singled and drove in one run while Olivia Oerly added one single and one RBI. Jolene Sorrells, Emma Baepler, Kylie Russell and Makayla Haldiman each had one RBI.

In the nightcap, Moberly Glory again took the lead from the first inning on while plating three in the first and four in the second.

Monteer Plants &Baskets scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the first.

Unfortunately for Monteer Plants &Baskets, they had no answer to stopping Moberly Glory in the third inning while giving up 10 runs to suffer the loss.

Brown again picked up the win in the circle for Moberly Glory while Makayla Haldiman took the loss for Monteer Plants &Baskets.

Brown pitched three innings and gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Haldiman, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings for MP&B and allowed 15 runs on six hits and nine walks while striking out one. Maddie Sedgewick pitched 2/3 inning in relief and issued one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Julie Sloan had two singles and two RBIs to lead all hitters for MP&B. Camri Weckenburg and Mallory Brown each had one single and two RBIs while Maddie Thompson and Breanne Morgan added one single and one RBI each, Anna Swallow with one single and Tori Ricketts, Ayla King and Addison Schiltz each with one RBI.

For MP&B, Brienna Crider had a single and one RBI while Olivia Oerly added one single.