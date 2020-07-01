





It didn’t come easy for Einspahr Construction Monday night in Cal Ripken Minor against Bradley Automotive.

In fact, Einspahr Construction trailed Bradley Automotive 10-6 after 3 1/2 innings before rallying with seven runs in the top-half of the fourth for a 13-11 victory.

In the nightcap, which was also decided by two runs, Axis Seed knocked off previously unbeaten Boonville Ready Mix 7-5.

Einspahr Construction, improving to 2-1 on the season, kept the game within striking distance against Bradley Automotive while trailing 5-3 after one and 10-5 after two. Meanwhile, after plating another run in the top half of the third, Einspahr Construction came back and took the lead for the first time in the game with seven runs to go up 13-10. Bradley Automotive then made it interesting in the bottom half of the fourth with one run to cut the lead back to two.

Karson Elbert was the pitcher of record in the game for Einspahr Construction while Noah Hackman took the loss for Bradley Automotive.

Elbert pitched one inning in relief and struck out two batters while walking one batter. Hackman, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Both teams also used a total of nine pitchers in the game. Einspahr Construction walked in six different players to the mound while Bradley Automotive used a total of three pitchers.

As for the hitting in the game, Bradley Automotive out-hit Einspahr Construction 6-4 but also committed four errors in the game. Einspahr Construction finished the game with no errors.

Elbert also led the hitting attack in the game for Einspahr Construction with a single, double and three RBIs. Kaiden Stover also doubled while Landon Conz added a single and two RBIs.

For Bradley Automotive, Layne Rapp went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Gavin Ridgeway doubled and drove in two runs while Noah Hackman added one double, Brad Bishop with one single and one RBI, Josh Solomon with one single, Ben Oeth with three RBIs and Chandler Twenter and Carson Renfrow each with one RBI.

In the second game, Axis Seed came out blazing with the bats by putting up four runs in the first and three again in the second.

Boonville Ready Mix, meanwhile, plated three runs in the first to cut the lead to one at 4-3 and then added two more in the fourth to trim the deficit to two at 7-5.

Bryce Newham was the winning pitcher in the game for Axis Seed while Jaxson Stonecipher took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix. Newham pitched the first inning and gave up three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one. Thomas Schuster then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 10 batters.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Stonecipher pitched the first inning and issued four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Race Leonard then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and yielded three runs on two hits and six walks while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Ledgyr Conrow pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up just one hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Axis Seed also out-hit Boonville Ready Mix 7-5, with Newham going 2-for-4 with two triples and one RBI. Kade Watring added two singles and two RBIs while Levi Ray had one double, Ean Wessing and Recko Calloway each with one single and Kolin Arnold with one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Brennan Alberts had two doubles and one RBI while Waylon Monteer added one single and one RBI and Race Leonard with one single.