SATURDAY, JUNE 27

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

At William Chrisman High School

(Televised on Spectrum Sports Kansas City, Comcast cable channels 44, 913)

Noon — Van Horn vs. William Chrisman

2 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman

MONDAY, JUNE 29

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

At Truman High School

Noon — William Chrisman vs. Truman

2 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park (Truman Senior Night)

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

At William Chrisman

Noon — Truman vs. William Chrisman

2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park (William Chrisman Senior Night)

THURSDAY, JULY 2

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

At William Chrisman High School

3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at All-Independence Meet

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): NC at Doosan, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Australian Rules Football: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: Credit One Bank Invitational, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 3 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: ARCA General Tire AnywhereIsPossible 200, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Trackside Live, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: NBA 2K League (e-sports), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: NHL Draft Lottery, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rodeo: PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: West Coast at Port Adelaide, 10:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Rugby: Super Rugby (New Zealand): Dunedin at Auckland, 2 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Gold Coast at Brisbane, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): NC at Doosan, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN (13)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Canberra at Parramatta, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)