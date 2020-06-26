





Boonville Ready Mix became the first team to reach two wins in Cal Ripken Minor Thursday night by beating Bradley Automotive 11-6.

Boonville Ready Mix, improving to 2-0 on the season, trailed only briefly in the game against Bradley Automotive but made up for it in the final three innings with a total of 10 runs.

The loss dropped Bradley Automotive to 1-1 on the season.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction evened its season record to 1-1 by turning back Axis Seed 13-3 in four innings.

Although Boonville Ready Mix ended up pulling away against Bradley Automotive, the first-two innings saw Bradley Automotive go ahead 3-1. However, in the top half of the third, Boonville Ready Mix rallied back with four runs to go up 5-3. Then, after Bradley Automotive plated another run in its half of the third to cut the lead to 5-4, Boonville Ready Mix came back and tacked on five more in the fourth and one again in the fifth to extend the lead to 11-4. But in the bottom of the fifth, Bradley Automotive made some noise again with two runs to bring it back to five at 11-6.

Ledgyr Conrow picked up the win on the mound for Boonville Ready Mix while Layne Rapp took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Conrow pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Jaxson Stonecipher and gave up one run on three walks while striking out seven batters. Rapp, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief of starter Easton Gerding and allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Bradley Automotive 7-3, with Race Leonard going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Ledgyr Conrow was also 2-for-3 with a single, triple and two RBIs while Brennan Alberts added a single, double and one RBI, Keylen Roper with one single and Waylon Monteer with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, Josh Solomon had two singles and one RBI while Layne Rapp added one single and Henry Brownfield with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction came out swinging to start the game with two runs in the first and eight in the second to lead Axis Seed 10-0. Meanwhile, after Axis Seed plated three runs in the top half of the third, Einspahr Construction came back and tacked on three in its half of the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Karson Elbert was the pitcher of record in the game for Einspahr Construction while Bryce Newham took the loss for Axis Seed. Elbert pitched the first-two innings and struck out all six batters. Elbert also had strikes in 20 of 28 pitches. Landon Conz and Quincy Hobbs also pitched in relief for Einspahr Construction.

On the mound for Axis Seed, Newham started the game and pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four batters. Kade Watring and Ean Wessing also pitched in relief for Axis Seed.

Einspahr Construction also had five hits in the game, with Karson Elbert going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Landon Conz finished the game with one triple and two RBIs while Kaiden Stover also tripled. Quincy Hobbs, Tallin Kempf, Bradley Stephens and Logan Waibel each had one RBI.

Thomas Schuster doubled and drove in two runs for Axis Seed. Bryce Newham finished the game with one double and one RBI while Ean Wessing and Corbin Jackson added one single each.