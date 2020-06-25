Thursday

SATURDAY, JUNE 27


HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL


At William Chrisman High School


(Televised on Spectrum Sports Kansas City, Comcast cable channels 44, 913)


Noon — Van Horn vs. William Chrisman


2 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman


MONDAY, JUNE 29


HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL


At Truman High School


Noon — William Chrisman vs. Truman


2 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER


5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS


4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park (Truman Senior Night)


TUESDAY, JUNE 30


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER


5 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF


3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club


WEDNESDAY, JULY 1


HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL


At William Chrisman


Noon — Truman vs. William Chrisman


2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS


4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park (William Chrisman Senior Night)


THURSDAY, JULY 2


HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD


At William Chrisman High School


3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at All-Independence Meet


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER


5 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman


WHAT’S ON TODAY


Today’s television/radio highlights


Thursday’s Television


• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Hanwha at Samsung, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)


• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)


• Soccer: EPL: Watford at Burnley, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)


• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 (43)


• Golf: PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)


• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Chelsea, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)


• Tennis: Credit One Bank Invitational, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)


• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 3 p.m., Tennis (277)


• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)


• Boxing: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (super bantamweights), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)


• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): NC at Doosan, 4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN (13)


• Australian Rules Football: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, 4:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1 (43)