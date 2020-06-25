





Central Realty couldn’t have predicted a better sixth inning Wednesday night in Cal Ripken Major against Huebert Fiberboard.

Trailing throughout most of the game and down by one (10-9) heading into the final inning, Central Realty appeared to save its best for last by exploding for seven runs in the sixth frame for a 16-13 victory.

In the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe raised its season record to 2-0 by turning back CARSTAR 13-6.

Central Realty, 1-1 on the season, opened the first-two innings with a bang with four runs in the first and three again in the second to go up 7-0. However, in the bottom-half of the third, Huebert Fiberboard rallied back with eight runs on the grand slam home run to right by Samuel Hage to take the lead at 8-7.

Huebert Fiberboard would add another run in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-7 while Central Realty plated two in its half of the fifth to tie the game at 9-all.

Of course both teams were just getting warmed up at that point as Huebert Fiberboard added another run in the bottom half of the fifth to go ahead 10-9. Meanwhile, in the sixth, Central Realty saved its best for last by pushing across seven runs to make it 16-10.

Huebert Fiberboard cut the six run lead by Central Realty in half in the bottom half of the sixth but could get no closer to suffer the loss.

Gabe Romero-Shelton picked up the win in relief for Central Realty while Reece Townlain took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Shelton pitched the final-three innings and struck out four batters. He also gave up five runs on no hits and eight walks. Townlain, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief and surrendered seven runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Central Realty also out-hit Huebert Fiberboard 12-6, with Jailyn Patel going 3-for-3 with a single, two doubles and four RBIs. Clayton Schuster was also 3-for-3 with a single, two doubles and three RBIs, while Grayson Esser added a single and a double, Cash Leonard with two singles and two RBIs, Thad Quint with two singles and one RBI and Gabe Romero-Shelton and Athan Briggs each with one RBI.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Bryson Welch went 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI.

Samuel Hage finished the game with a grand slam home run and five RBIs while Dylan Kosky doubled and drove in two runs. Reece Townlain added a single and one RBI while Brad Norbury had one single and one RBI and Seth Thomas with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Rt. B Cafe jumped out to stay against CARSTAR while leading 5-1 after one, 9-1 after two and 10-1 after three. Meanwhile, after CARSTAR plated four runs in its half of the fourth, Rt. B Cafe came back and tacked on three more runs in the sixth to extend the lead to 13-5.

CARSTAR added a run in the bottom half of the sixth.

Lane Hackman picked up the win on the mound for Rt. B Cafe while Darrin Leonard took the loss for CARSTAR, 1-1. Hackman pitched the first-three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up five runs on four hits and one walk. Leonard, meanwhile, pitched the first inning and gave up nine runs on nine hits while striking out three batters.

Kailen Vaca had two singles and four RBIs to lead all hitters for Rt. B Cafe. Bodie White and Alex Ewings each had two singles while Blaine Begemann added a double and one RBI, Aden Rapp one single and two RBIs, Lane Hackman one single and one RBI, Brayden Viertel one single and Aiden Swanson with one RBI.

For CARSTAR, Payton Oeth went 2-for-3 with a single, home run and two RBIs. Darrin Leonard added a single and a double while Camrin Massey had one double and two RBIs, Aiden Schueler one double and Baylor Jackson with one single and one RBI.