AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

At William Chrisman High School

(Televised on Spectrum Sports Kansas City, Comcast cable channels 44, 913)

Noon — Van Horn vs. William Chrisman

2 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman

MONDAY, JUNE 29

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

At Truman High School

Noon — William Chrisman vs. Truman

2 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park (Truman Senior Night)

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

At William Chrisman

Noon — Truman vs. William Chrisman

2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park (William Chrisman Senior Night)

THURSDAY, JULY 2

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

At William Chrisman High School

3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at All-Independence Meet

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Hanwha at Samsung, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Russian Cup quarterfinal: FC Ural Yekaterinburg at FC Shinnik Yaroslavlfc, 9 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Manchester United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, 2:25 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 3 p.m., Tennis (277)