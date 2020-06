This weekend’s sports television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Parramatta at Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Watford, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: Royal Ascot (Closing Day), 8 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, 8:20 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, 8:20 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Brighton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: The Race All-Star Series, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Horse racing: Belmont Stakes, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Unhinged 300, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Rodeo: PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Boxing: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (welterweights), 10 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: Adelaide at Golf Coast, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Super Rugby (New Zealand): Christchurch at Wellington, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Australian Rules Football: Adelaide at Golf Coast, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 (29)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Doosan at LG Twins, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: Port Adelaide at Fremantle, 3 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Newcastle United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 10:10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rodeo: PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Rodeo: PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Everton, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, 1 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR GEICO 500, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: Monster Energy Supercross: Salt Lake City, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Horse Racing: Trackside Live, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Awards: 2020 ESPYs, 8 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

Sunday’s Radio

• Motorsports: NASCAR GEICO 500, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)