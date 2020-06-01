Camdenton athletes and Pride of the Lake Marching Band among those nominated for ceremony rescheduled to August 10

The Sports Commission Awards sponsored by Elliott Lodging and presented by Blevins Asphalt has been rescheduled for August 10, organizers announced Wednesday.

The SCAs will recognize more than 140 high school student-athletes and 28 teams representing southwest Missouri high schools during a ceremony at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the ceremony to begin at 7 p.m. A full list of finalists can be found at www.mosportshalloffame.com.

Directors of both organizations, who announced finalists in April, reiterated that recommendations of local and state public health officials will be closely monitored over the next several weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 30 categories will be recognized. They cover 24 sports as well as categories for Girls Team of the Year, Boys Team of the Year, Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Athlete of the Year, Marching Band, Cheerleading and Dance Team. Inspiration Awards also will be bestowed on a Dora High School basketball fan, 8-year-old Damon Emery, Willard High School senior wrestler Michael Finley, Anya Smith, a fifth-grader supported by the Logan-Rogersville High School Dance Team; and Ethan Maddox, a Marshfield High School senior who was the student manager of the girls basketball team.

A selection committee narrowed down each category to the top five athletes, or six if one school is represented by two athletes in one sport. Some categories, such as football, were extended because of the number of outstanding players this past season. A list of finalists can be found at www.mosportshalloffame.com.

Sponsorship tables of eight are $350, while individual tickets are $40 in advance, or $50 at the door. The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is taking table and ticket orders at 417-889-3100.