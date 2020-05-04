Noah Patrick enjoyed sharing the court with his high school teammates so much that he has decided to join forces again with three of them at the collegiate level.

After one year at Central Methodist, the Rock Bridge grad is transferring to Columbia College.

Patrick starred for the Bruins from 2016-19, with the Bruins posting a 75-10 record, winning three district titles and twice reaching the Show-Me State Showdown during that span. Rock Bridge went 25-3 and won its first boys basketball state title his senior year.

Patrick and the Bruins defeated Christian Brothers 63-59 in the state championship game in March 2019 at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The talent on that Bruins roster cannot be questioned.

Their starting five of Ja’Monta Black, Quinton Brown, Isiaih Mosley, Dajuan Harris and Patrick have all progressed to play college basketball. Black and Mosley have teamed up at Missouri State and combined for 30 starts this past season. Harris redshirted at Big 12 powerhouse Kansas, while Brown redshirted at Columbia College.

Patrick averaged 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 24 games for the Eagles this past winter, shooting 34.1% from the field and 35.1% from deep, as Central Methodist finished 12-18 overall and 11-13 in the Heart of America Conference.

As time passed after the Eagles’ season-ending loss to Benedictine College in late February, the idea of returning to Columbia became more attractive to Patrick.

Patrick wanted to be closer to his family and friends, and he was also already familiar with Cougars head coach Tomas Brock and the rest of the Columbia College coaching staff. He began to process these thoughts and knew Brown was who he had to talk to.

After their conversation, Patrick says he had a feeling this move would be his final decision.

“Quinton kind of sold it for me,” Patrick said. “He told me about the coaching staff and how they care. That’s one thing I noticed when I was talking to them during this whole process. They’re welcoming. They really care about you as a person.”

Columbia College was the only place Patrick says he wanted to transfer to.

Patrick officially announced his transfer to the Cougars on social media this past Friday, but it was a decision he had in mind for months.

Patrick will join Brown along with two more former Bruins — Brant Bowers and Jacob Ungles — at Columbia College. Bowers and Ungles were both starters for Rock Bridge this past season as the Bruins went 24-4 and won a fourth consecutive district title. Bowers and Ungles committed and signed with the Cougars in April.

The continued connection among former Bruins is something Patrick welcomes. He has stayed in contact with most of the 2019 state championship team.

“After winning a state championship, it’s really a bond that will never be broken,” Patrick said.

Patrick said he is proud to be part of the Bruins’ tradition of sending players to the next level.

“Rock Bridge definitely puts out college basketball players,” he added. “Columbia is probably one of the best college towns in the nations, of course. Everyone wants to stay and play for Columbia College. Coach Brock has been around so he knows the ins and outs.”

Patrick has returned home to join a Columbia College team that went 20-12 this past season and advanced to the American Midwest Conference Tournament semifinals.

He feels ready to step into whatever role Brock will give him this coming year.

And he looks forward to reconnecting with former teammates and renewing their success.

“I’m ecstatic about it,” Patrick said. “It’s not every day that you play with some of your best friends from high school in college. It’s something that I really can’t even describe.”