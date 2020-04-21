Charlie Pugh misses walking the hallways at Truman High School, sharing a laugh, a pat on the back or a message with students or members of his Patriots football team.

That’s why this builder of men is doing his best to stay in contact via social media with students, players and administrators.

“Oh my, I miss the energy that comes from our students, my players, our staff. I miss the one-on-one time, the chats, the conversations – you name it, I miss it,” Pugh said.

Pugh sends his students daily messages, videos and his thoughts on their health, both mentally and physically. Pugh tries to get his students to remain engaged.

“This quarantine affects people – students and adults – in different ways,” Pugh explained. “Some students’ parents may lose their jobs, students, who are accustomed to coming to school and taking part in activities, are now home and doing all their school work over Zoom (video communications) or Huddle (social network) and we are doing a great job of making the best of a bad situation, but we’ve never experienced anything like this.

“I stress, every day, for everyone to take care of themselves, their loved ones and their friends. Call your friends if you haven’t heard from them, check on your classmates and teammates. Let them know you care and you are there for them. That’s certainly what I’m trying to do.”

Pugh said he also gets a benefit from it.

“I think I’m doing it as much for myself as I am for them because I am so concerned about them,” Pugh said. “I miss them and want them to come out of this quarantine as strong, or stronger than when it started.”

Pugh also wants Truman students to see this as an opportunity.

Yes, an opportunity.

“When we are facing something like this coronavirus quarantine, something we never expected, never experienced before, we can let us destroy us, develop us or define us,” the coach explained. “Where will you be when this is over? Will you let it destroy you or define you? Will this help you develop and become a stronger person? That is the message I want to send out, and I hope they are listening.”

When asked where he is getting his strength, Pugh has a ready answer.

“The leadership in our district starts at the top with Dr. Herl,” he said, referring to Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl, “and our principal, Mrs. (Ronda) Scott and our activities director, Mr. (Daniel) Bieser – and all our admin team.

“We have had such tremendous leadership, and they have provided us the tools to communicate with our students and keep in touch with them.

“I, personally, am learning new ways to communicate every day. And I know that everyone is this school district’s No. 1 goal is to help our students learn, to keep them safe and let them know that we are here for them, no matter what they might need, we are here for them.”

He pauses for a moment, and chuckles.

“We’re making it but, man, do I miss everyone at Truman,” Pugh said. “I can’t wait to get back to my students, my players, my coaches and get some energy. That will be a special day for everyone.”