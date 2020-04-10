Like so many others in these pandemic days, Tiana Gipson is hanging out at home, working on her schoolwork and spending time with family.

This week, Gipson also got to enjoy some national recognition.

Gipson, a former girls basketball standout at Lee’s Summit North who just completed two years at Highland (Kan.) Community College, was selected for All-America honors by the National Junior College Athletics Association. She was one of two from Highland to make the NJCAA Division II third team.

“I was shocked at first because I was hoping all year long I would get All-American,” Gipson said in a phone interview. “Since I went to Highland I talked about wanting to be All-American. It’s an honor that I even got the chance.”

Gipson earned that chance with a stellar sophomore season. The 5-foot-4 guard averaged a team-best 20.2 points per game for the 21-4 Scotties, who placed second in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference and reached the Region VI semifinals. She shot 49.5 percent from the field, including 41.6 percent from 3-point range.

Gipson finished her two years at Highland with 886 career points over 54 games. She holds the school record for 3-pointers made with 189 and also holds the mark for most 3-pointers in a game.

“It was exciting,” Gipson said of her sophomore season. “It was fun because I’d be like going to class or something and there’d be someone new telling me you’re this many points away from the three-point record. I tied one last year so I wanted to break at least one this year, but I ended up breaking two. My teammates were all happy for me and it was fun because I was playing with family.”

Selected to The Examiner All-Area girls basketball team her senior year at Lee’s Summit North, Gipson said her two years at Highland made her more prepared to play at a four-year school. Several Division-I schools have shown interest, she said.

“I hope to commit sometime soon,” Gibson said. “I’ve got some schools looking at me pretty close. I’m coming down to getting to where I want to go.”

Wherever she goes, Gipson will arrive with the hard-earned reputation of an All-American.

“My first year I thought I was just OK, but two years of playing there has definitely boosted my confidence,” Gipson said. “I’m pretty confident about the next step.”